News & Insights

ATOS

Atos Chairman Meunier steps down amid shareholders uproar

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 16, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Pierre John Felcenloben for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA Chairman Bertrand Meunier has stepped down, the French IT consulting group said on Monday, following an uproar by several minority shareholders.

The board approved on Saturday the appointment of Jean Pierre Mustier as non-executive chairman and Laurent Collet-Billion as non-executive vice-chairman, the company said in a statement. Meunier had been serving as chairman of the board of directors since 2019.

Atos also said in a separate statement that the proposed sale of its subsidiary Tech Foundations to Daniel Křetínský's EPEI Group would take place in the second quarter of 2024 due to expected time for regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((PierreJohn.Felcenloben@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.