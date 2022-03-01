Atos CFO Stelter to step down next May

Adds detail, quote

March 1 (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA finance chief Uwe Stelter announced on Tuesday he would step down from his role at the French IT consulting group.

"I think this is a good time for me to open a new chapter in my life, but also for the company to gain the benefits of a new experienced leader who will accelerate the turnaround already started," he said in a call.

Stelter added that his successor would arrive on May 1.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Jason Neely)

