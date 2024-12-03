Atomos Ltd. Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has announced a change in its substantial holding status as Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates have sold significant shares, resulting in ceasing to be a substantial holder. This move may impact the voting interests within the company, signaling a shift in the shareholder landscape.

