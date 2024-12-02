News & Insights

Stocks
AMOSF

Atomos Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

December 02, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atomos Ltd. has seen a shift in the substantial holding of its ordinary shares, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited now holding a 5.02% interest, down from a previous 6.06%. These changes reflect recent sales of shares, affecting the voting power within the company. Such movements are closely watched by investors as they can influence market perceptions and stock valuations.

For further insights into AU:AMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMOSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.