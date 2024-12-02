Atomos Ltd. Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has seen a shift in the substantial holding of its ordinary shares, with Regal Funds Management Pty Limited now holding a 5.02% interest, down from a previous 6.06%. These changes reflect recent sales of shares, affecting the voting power within the company. Such movements are closely watched by investors as they can influence market perceptions and stock valuations.

