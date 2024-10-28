News & Insights

Atomos Ltd. Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

October 28, 2024 — 10:58 pm EDT

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of director Peter Barber, and the ratification of previously issued additional placement shares. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit questions ahead of the meeting.

