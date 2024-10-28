Atomos Ltd. Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Sydney. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of director Peter Barber, and the ratification of previously issued additional placement shares. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit questions ahead of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:AMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.