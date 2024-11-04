News & Insights

Atomos Ltd. Expands Market Presence with New Securities

November 04, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of its securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, adding 823 fully paid ordinary shares under the code AMS as of November 1, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its market presence and liquidity in the financial markets.

