Atomos Limited Announces New Share Quotation

May 23, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Atomos Ltd. (AU:AMS) has released an update.

Atomos Limited has applied for the quotation of 679,246 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, dated May 23, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion efforts and offers potential investors a new opportunity to participate in Atomos’ growth.

