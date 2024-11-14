Atomo Diagnostics AGM: Key Resolutions and Outcomes

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:AT1) has released an update.

Atomo Diagnostics Ltd. recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting where all resolutions were conducted via a poll, resulting in the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Ms. Deborah Neff as a director. Notably, the proposed spill resolution did not pass, and two special resolutions were withdrawn. These outcomes may influence the company’s future strategic decisions and investor sentiments.

