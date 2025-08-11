An Atomic Sized Surge Is Brewing for NuScale Power Stock Price

NuScale Power’s (NYSE: SMR) stock price is heading for an atomic-sized surge, driven by its market position, accelerated timeline to operations, and market dynamics. The company’s position is unparalleled; it is the only one with U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission design approval and on track to deploy its first commercial reactors within a few years.

The accelerating timeline is caused by the Trump administration’s removal of red tape. The latest news is that an upgraded design received its first approvals faster than expected, positioning the company to serve a wider range of customers.

Regarding market dynamics, numerous factors suggest a strengthening market with potential for growth, and a catalyst is anticipated by year-end.

NuScale Market Volume Approaches Critical Mass

NuScale’s market volume has been elevated and increasing for the last two years. Although the record was set in 2024, the critical detail is the 30-day moving average, which continues to rise. It stands at nearly 14 million shares daily, reflecting a strengthening market and the strength is echoed in other indicators, including the MACD.

The MACD momentum indicator hit record levels in July, converging with the stock price highs and indicating a high probability that the highs will at least be retested. In this scenario, the market for NuScale stock may correct from its current levels, but it will set up a buying opportunity that will likely lead to a new high down the road.

NuScale Advances Timeline to Commercialized Operations

Although Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is on track to deploy a reactor sooner than NuScale, Oklo’s reactor is a trial to prove its technology. When it comes to commercializing operations, NuScale is the leader, with regulatory approvals in hand and the first U.S.-based contracts expected by the end of the year.

Potential buyers range from hyperscalers and the data center industry to a variety of industrial sectors. The expected start of commercial revenue has moved up from a possible late-2028 or 2029 launch to as early as 2027, and perhaps even sooner.

That’s great news for investors because of its capital position. The company leaned into capital-raising activities in 2024 and 2025, increasing its share count and debt, but is well-capitalized in 2025. The company’s cash position should be sufficient to see it through to commercial operations with minimal risk of additional dilution.

As it stands, the share count is up nearly 55% YTD at the end of Q2.

Institutions and Analysts Drive Volume Gains in SMR Stock

The good news is that the institutions bought most of the new shares. The institutional activity is robust in 2025, with the group owning nearly 80% of the stock and buying on balance all year. The balance of activity was robustly bullish in the first half, netting more than $3 in shares for every $1 sold.

The only bad news is that most activity fell dramatically in the first month of Q3, and the balance shifted in favor of sellers, a trend that could continue as the quarter progresses.

The analysts are an offsetting factor. The data tracked by MarketBeat reveals increased coverage, firming conviction in the long-term outlook, and a rapidly rising consensus price target.

The amount of coverage has increased by more than 70% to 11 analysts in the last six months, driving broad market sentiment.

The consensus rating fell from Buy to Hold, but this was offset by the increased coverage and bias within the data.

As of early August, there are no Sell ratings and three Buy/Strong Buys. Regarding the price target, it lags the price action in 2025 but is up more than 300% in 12 months, with the high-end range leading it.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.