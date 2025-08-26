ATO or NWN: Which Utility Stock Is Better Positioned for Investors?

Natural gas is increasingly being used in power generation due to its relatively cleaner-burning characteristics compared to other fossil fuels. As a result of greater LNG exports and public awareness of decreased emissions, the nation has seen an increase in domestic natural gas output. The growing demand for natural gas across different consumer categories will require the installation of more distribution pipes.



Natural gas distribution pipelines are essential for transporting natural gas via small-diameter pipelines from intrastate and interstate transmission networks to end users. Nearly 3 million mainline and other pipes make up the natural gas network in the United States. The increasing use of natural gas is driving the need for distribution pipes.



In order to repair and maintain a vast network of pipes as well as address aged infrastructure, the natural gas pipeline industry needs a consistent flow of funds. Capital-intensive utility operators will benefit from interest rate cuts and continue their capital expenditures with reduced capital servicing expenses.



According to a U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”) report, dry natural gas production rose more than 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from the first to the second quarter of 2025, but is expected to fall a similar amount over the coming year. Rising natural gas production in recent months has added to higher-than-anticipated inventory levels. EIA also expects marketed natural gas production to grow 3% over 2024 volumes.



In this article, we run a comparative analysis on two Utility - Gas Distribution companies — Atmos Energy ATO and Northwest Natural NWN.



Both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for ATO & NWN?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Atmos Energy’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 1% to $7.33 in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northwest Natural’s 2025 EPS has increased 1.4% to $2.92 in the past 30 days.

ATO & NWN’s Return on Equity

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing the funds to generate higher returns. Currently, ATO and NWN’s ROE is 9% and 8.6%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 9.08%.

ATO & NWN’s Liquidity

A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities, if necessary. The current ratios of ATO and NWN are 1.37 and 0.68, respectively, compared with the industry’s average of 0.54.

Debt Position of ATO & NWN

The debt-to-capital ratio is a vital indicator of the financial position of a company. The indicator shows the amount of debt used to run a business. Atmos Energy and Northwest Natural have a debt-to-capital of 40.21% and 62.05%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 51.09%.

ATO & NWN Stock Price Performance

In the past month, ATO’s shares have risen 7% compared with the industry's growth of 3.9%. Shares of NWN have risen 2% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ATO & NWN’s Dividend Yield

Utility companies generally distribute dividends and increase shareholders’ value. Currently, the dividend yield for Atmos Energy is 2.1%, while the same for Northwest Natural is 4.74%. The dividend yields of both companies are better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.15%.

Outcome

Atmos Energy and Northwest Natural are both well-positioned stocks that would be wise additions to any portfolio. Both have the capacity to expand further and boost their overall performance. However, our choice at this moment is ATO, given its better debt management, liquidity and price performance than NWN.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.