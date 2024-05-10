News & Insights

ATO Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

May 10, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Atmos Energy Corp. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.12% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $230,102,267 worth of ATO shares.

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Atmos Energy Corp. is $3.22/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/27/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ATO, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

ATO+Dividend+History+Chart

ATO operates in the Gas Utilities sector, among companies like NiSource Inc. (NI), and DT Midstream Inc (DTM).

