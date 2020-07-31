ATO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $106.03, changing hands as high as $106.67 per share. Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $77.92 per share, with $121.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.64. The ATO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.