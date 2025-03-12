$ATNM Earnings Preview: Recent $ATNM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$ATNM ($ATNM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.38 per share.
$ATNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ATNM stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 342,649 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $431,737
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 215,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $271,769
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 166,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,365
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 141,830 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $266,640
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 116,887 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,277
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 110,141 shares (+804.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,777
- MORGAN STANLEY added 102,443 shares (+90.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,078
