ATN International reports Q3 EPS ($2.26) vs. (31c) a year ago

Reports Q3 revenue $178.5M, consensus $185.69M. CEO Brad Martin said, “We reported strong free cash flow from operations in the third quarter, driven by effective cost and net working capital management. Our performance continues to reflect a tale of two segments, with revenues impacted primarily by underperformance in our US Telecom segment related to the conclusion of certain government subsidy programs, slower consumer growth, and delays in enterprise sales and delivery. Based on these dynamics, and compression in market multiples, we recorded a non-cash $35M goodwill impairment charge during the third quarter. In the International Telecom segment, solid fixed revenue gains and business mobility revenue growth offset softness in consumer mobility related to competitive pressures, and we delivered adjusted EBITDA growth. Additionally, we increased our international post-paid mobile subscriber bases both sequentially and year-over-year. To reflect our expectations for near-term operating performance, we are lowering our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges for fiscal 2024 and increasing our expected leverage multiple exiting the year. We are taking strategic actions intended to align our cost structure with current revenue levels, while focusing on margin improvement and cash flow generation. These actions include refocusing efforts on growing our business and carrier customer revenues in the US, strengthening sales execution teams, and maximizing value from deployed assets. Longer term, we remain committed to leveraging the value and longevity of our upgraded network while diligently operating the business in an effort to further expand cash flows and position ATN to deliver increased value for shareholders.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATNI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.