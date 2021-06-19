ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

ATN International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATNI) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.17 per share on 9th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

ATN International's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even though ATN International is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 35.5% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:ATNI Historic Dividend June 19th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.88 to US$0.68. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.5% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been sinking by 36% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

We're Not Big Fans Of ATN International's Dividend

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for ATN International that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

