ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

ATN International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATNI) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.17 per share on 7th of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

ATN International's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though ATN International is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 99.3%. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:ATNI Historic Dividend December 17th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.68. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.5% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. ATN International's EPS has fallen by approximately 46% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of ATN International's Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. The dividend doesn't inspire confidence that it will provide solid income in the future.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ATN International that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

