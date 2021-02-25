ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Investors in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.0% to close at US$46.01 following the release of its full-year results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$455m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$0.89 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ATNI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

After the latest results, the three analysts covering ATN International are now predicting revenues of US$510.7m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share statutory losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.17 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$508.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.61 in 2021. While the analysts have made no real change to their revenue estimates, we can see that the consensus is now modelling a loss next year - a clear dip in sentiment compared to the previous outlook of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 5.5% to US$68.67per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic ATN International analyst has a price target of US$85.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$57.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ATN International shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that ATN International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.0%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ATN International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for ATN International dropped from profits to a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of ATN International's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple ATN International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that ATN International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.