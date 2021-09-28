ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $48, representing a -8.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.65 and a 17.1% increase over the 52 week low of $40.99.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.82. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 187.5%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the atni Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATNI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATNI as a top-10 holding:

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SSLY with an increase of 1.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATNI at 0.6%.

