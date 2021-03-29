ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $48.42, representing a -39.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.64 and a 18.13% increase over the 52 week low of $40.99.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 84.72%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.