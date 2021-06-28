ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.45, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $47.45, representing a -26.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.44 and a 15.76% increase over the 52 week low of $40.99.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.65. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 176.39%, compared to an industry average of .8%.

