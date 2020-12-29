ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.99, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $43.99, representing a -44.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.64 and a 18.86% increase over the 52 week low of $37.01.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -354.55%, compared to an industry average of -5.2%.

