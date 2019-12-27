ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATNI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ATNI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.75, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATNI was $55.75, representing a -29.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.52 and a 10.44% increase over the 52 week low of $50.48.

ATNI is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). ATNI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01. Zacks Investment Research reports ATNI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -110.47%, compared to an industry average of 12.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATNI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.