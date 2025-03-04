ATN International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ATN International reported a revenue decline in 2024 but increased high-speed subscribers and improved net cash flow year-over-year.
ATN International, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, noting a 9% decline in fourth-quarter revenues to $180.5 million and a total annual revenue drop of 4% to $729.1 million, largely due to the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. Despite these revenue declines, the company saw a 3% growth in high-speed broadband subscribers and a 16% increase in broadband homes passed. Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $8.7 million, while the full-year operating income fell to a loss of $0.8 million after a goodwill impairment charge. The fourth quarter net income increased to $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, aided by a $8.9 million tax benefit, though the full year net loss was $(26.4) million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $46.2 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease, while full-year Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $184.1 million. The company is optimistic for 2025, expecting revenues to align with 2024 levels and planning capital expenditures between $90 and $100 million while maintaining a flat net debt ratio.
Potential Positives
- Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%, indicating a positive trend in customer acquisition.
- Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%, reflecting significant network growth and infrastructure development.
- Generated a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023, showcasing improved operational efficiency and financial health.
- Quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share demonstrate a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% year over year to $180.5 million, and full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, primarily due to the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.
- Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, which reflects a significant increase from the previous year's net loss of $(14.5) million, partly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges amidst declining revenues.
FAQ
$ATNI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATNI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 519,266 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,728,861
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 217,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,657,133
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 206,100 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,464,540
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 140,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,367,318
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 85,156 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,431,472
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 67,651 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,137,213
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 67,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,127,160
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%
Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%
Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% to $180.5 million year over year; Full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, impacted by the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program
Fourth quarter operating income increased to $8.7 million year over year; Full year operating income decreased to a loss of $0.8 million
Fourth quarter net income was $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, including an $8.9 million tax benefit; Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, including a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA
1
decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA
1
decreased 3% to $184.1 million
Net cash provided by operating activities expanded 16% year-over-year
Capital expenditures for the full year were $110.4 million (net of $108.5 million reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio
3
was 2.54x at year-end 2024
2025 Outlook
Revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be in line with last year, excluding construction revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
2
for the full year 2025 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year
Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio
3
is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024
Earnings Conference Call
Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna
BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer
"Our fourth quarter results close out a year of resilience and adaptability as we navigated an evolving industry landscape while remaining focused on disciplined execution. Despite full-year revenue declining 4% to $729.1 million, we continued to grow our high-speed broadband subscriber base and expand our fiber network reach. Our commitment to cost discipline, prudent working capital management, and targeted capital investments enabled us to generate a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023 and deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $184.1 million for the year.
"Within our segments, International Telecom maintained solid momentum, driven by strong demand for high-speed broadband services and operational improvements. Meanwhile, in our US Telecom segment, we made strategic progress in expanding and upgrading our networks, strengthening our market positioning for long-term growth. We faced near-term headwinds from the expiration of subsidy programs and shifts in consumer demand. However, we remain focused on transitioning our domestic business toward sustainable revenue streams, driven by enterprise and carrier solutions.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Consolidated revenues
were $180.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 9% versus $199.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as well as lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue consistent with the strategy of de-emphasizing those services. Full-year revenues for 2024 decreased 4% to $729.1 million, from $762.2 million in the full year 2023, as a result of the aforementioned factors.
Operating income
was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter versus $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to lower restructuring and reorganization expenses, and a decrease in cost of services partially offset by the impact of lower revenue. Full-year operating loss for 2024 was ($0.8) million, inclusive of a $35.3 million goodwill impairment charge during the year, versus a full year operating income of $13.2 million in the prior year.
Net income attributable to ATN stockholders
in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.14 income per diluted share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(5.8) million, or $(0.46) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a $8.9 million income tax benefit. Full year 2024 net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) loss per share compared with a net loss of $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) loss per share last year. The increase in full year net loss reflects the goodwill impairment of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter partially offset by $13.3 million in gains on the disposition of assets and transfers. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends, accrued on minority interests on subsidiary equity, that are not included in the net loss calculation.
Adjusted
EBITDA
1
was $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $51.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA
1
was $184.1 million, down from $189.5 million in the prior year.
Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)
The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.
For Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
International
International
US
US
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
and Other*
and Other*
ATN
ATN
Total Revenue:
$
94,766
$
94,467
$
85,782
$
104,499
$
-
$
-
$
180,548
$
198,966
Mobility
27,544
27,733
459
956
-
-
28,003
28,689
Fixed
60,870
60,622
50,808
58,258
-
-
111,678
118,880
Carrier Services
3,244
3,675
30,022
32,216
-
-
33,266
35,891
Construction
-
-
1,291
6,982
-
-
1,291
6,982
All other
3,108
2,437
3,202
6,087
-
-
6,310
8,524
Operating Income (Loss)
$
18,830
$
12,244
$
(1,591
)
$
(1,803
)
$
(8,565
)
$
(7,177
)
$
8,674
$
3,264
EBITDA (2)
$
31,975
$
27,287
$
18,091
$
20,329
$
(8,262
)
$
(6,594
)
$
41,804
$
41,022
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,343
$
30,868
$
19,515
$
27,489
$
(5,632
)
$
(7,341
)
$
46,226
$
51,016
Capital Expenditures**
$
15,418
$
18,720
$
9,281
$
17,894
$
4
$
42
$
24,703
$
36,656
For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
International
International
US
US
Corporate
Corporate
Total
Total
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
and Other*
and Other*
ATN
ATN
Total Revenue:
$
377,463
$
370,733
$
351,612
$
391,483
$
-
$
-
$
729,075
$
762,216
Mobility
107,201
108,486
2,771
4,037
-
-
109,972
112,523
Fixed
246,165
239,168
212,199
233,605
-
-
458,364
472,773
Carrier Services
13,724
14,686
119,561
128,195
-
-
133,285
142,881
Construction
-
-
3,900
10,629
-
-
3,900
10,629
All other
10,373
8,393
13,181
15,017
-
-
23,554
23,410
Operating Income (Loss)
$
75,773
$
53,420
$
(44,443
)
$
(5,522
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(34,723
)
$
(795
)
$
13,175
EBITDA (2)
$
140,487
$
112,093
$
36,453
$
87,455
$
(31,492
)
$
(32,110
)
$
145,448
$
167,438
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
127,151
$
115,955
$
79,828
$
99,933
$
(22,895
)
$
(26,437
)
$
184,084
$
189,451
Capital Expenditures**
$
56,693
$
76,379
$
53,652
$
86,918
$
29
$
-
$
110,374
$
163,297
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.
ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators
Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow
The Company completed its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2022 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high-speed broadband subscribers. During 2025, the Company expects to continue to invest in its long-lived assets albeit at a slower rate, while also relying on previously awarded government grants to continue to expand its domestic footprint. Moving forward, the Company is focusing on monetizing the investments made during the three-year period and improving cash flow. The Company believes these efforts will enable it to improve returns to shareholders.
Operating Metrics
Operating Metrics
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Q4 2024
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
vs. Q4 2023
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed
426,100
399,500
396,100
386,300
367,200
16
%
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers
140,800
141,100
140,600
138,900
137,300
3
%
Broadband Homes Passed
800,900
798,400
803,300
789,700
768,900
4
%
Broadband Customers
203,200
205,900
211,400
212,500
212,900
-5
%
Fiber Route Miles
11,921
11,901
11,880
11,692
11,655
2
%
International Mobile Subscribers
Pre-Paid
329,300
336,400
339,000
346,400
350,700
-6
%
Post-Paid
59,500
58,700
57,900
57,300
57,000
4
%
Total
388,800
395,100
396,900
403,700
407,700
-5
%
Blended Churn
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.33
%
*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.
Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
as of December 31, 2024, increased to $90.5 million and total debt was $557.4 million, versus $62.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $516.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.
Net cash provided by operating activities
increased to $129.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $111.6 million in the prior year period.
Capital expenditures
were $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.
Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases
Quarterly dividends
ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on January 5, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.
Share repurchases
. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $10.0 million in share repurchases. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2024.
2025 Business Outlook
"At ATN, we remain committed to maximizing the value of our investments in our “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies, which we launched in early 2022,” said Martin. “By aligning our capital expenditures with historical levels—targeting 10-15% of revenues—and leveraging available grant funding, we are driving sustainable network expansion while maintaining financial discipline.
"Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on expanding cash flow to fully realize the benefits of these investments, positioning ATN for long-term growth and profitability.
"We anticipate international revenue growth in the low single digits in 2025, while domestic revenue will reflect our transition from legacy services to carrier-managed solutions. Although we expect that this shift will result in a short-term decline in domestic revenue, it is a necessary step toward strengthening our long-term competitive position.
"From a profitability standpoint, we expect International Adjusted EBITDA to expand in 2025, driven by revenue growth and continued cost optimization. Domestically, we are streamlining our infrastructure to align with future opportunities. While this transition will temporarily impact Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it will ultimately create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."
For Full Year 2025, ATN expects:
Revenue in line with last year, excluding construction revenue
Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat with the prior year
Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024
For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.
Conference Call Information
Call Date
: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Call Time
: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna
Live Call Participant Link
:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ac03bb430dd4e72b948402c521017f0
Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at
https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations
. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.
About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit
www.atni.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.
EBITDA
is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA
is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.
Net Debt
is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
Net Debt Ratio
is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.
The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact
Michele Satrowsky
Corporate Treasurer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300
Adam Rogers
Investor Relations
Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.
ATNI@investorrelations.com
Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,687
$
49,225
Restricted cash
15,851
12,942
Customer receivable
7,986
7,249
Other current assets
211,815
211,856
Total current assets
310,339
281,272
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,040,193
1,080,659
Operating lease right-of-use assets
99,427
99,335
Customer receivable - long term
41,030
45,676
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
130,144
173,008
Other assets
107,148
103,764
Total assets
$
1,728,281
$
1,783,714
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
8,226
$
24,290
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility
8,031
7,110
Taxes payable
8,234
10,876
Current portion of lease liabilities
16,188
15,164
Other current liabilities
225,621
235,754
Total current liabilities
266,300
293,194
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
549,130
$
492,580
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion
36,203
38,943
Deferred income taxes
4,882
19,775
Lease liabilities
77,469
76,936
Other long-term liabilities
122,543
138,566
Total liabilities
1,056,527
1,059,994
Redeemable non-controlling interests
76,303
85,917
Stockholders' equity:
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity
489,493
541,073
Non-controlling interests
105,958
96,730
Total stockholders' equity
595,451
637,803
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity
$
1,728,281
$
1,783,714
Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
Three Months Ended,
Year Ended,
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Communications services
$
174,703
$
187,597
$
707,758
$
735,082
Construction
1,291
6,982
3,900
10,629
Other
4,554
4,387
17,417
16,505
Total revenue
180,548
198,966
729,075
762,216
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):
Cost of services and other
76,757
82,598
312,256
319,723
Cost of construction revenue
1,278
6,710
3,866
10,345
Selling, general and administrative
56,288
58,642
228,869
242,697
Stock-based compensation
1,716
2,063
8,237
8,535
Transaction-related charges
1,038
54
4,847
551
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
-
6,588
3,535
11,228
Depreciation
31,139
34,636
138,335
141,627
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
1,991
3,122
7,907
12,636
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers
1,668
1,289
(13,251
)
1,699
Goodwill impairment
-
-
35,269
-
Total operating expenses
171,875
195,702
729,870
749,041
Operating income (loss)
8,673
3,264
(795
)
13,175
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(12,608
)
(11,872
)
(48,362
)
(42,210
)
Other income (expense)
(757
)
(1,128
)
(1,809
)
1,496
Other income (expense), net
(13,365
)
(13,000
)
(50,171
)
(40,714
)
Loss before income taxes
(4,692
)
(9,736
)
(50,966
)
(27,539
)
Income tax benefit
(8,901
)
(2,417
)
(19,114
)
(8,785
)
Net income (loss)
4,209
(7,319
)
(31,852
)
(18,754
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net
(637
)
1,483
5,423
4,216
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders
$
3,572
$
(5,836
)
$
(26,429
)
$
(14,538
)
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:
Basic
$
0.14
$
(0.46
)
$
(2.10
)
$
(1.25
)
Diluted
$
0.14
$
(0.46
)
$
(2.10
)
$
(1.25
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
15,114
15,436
15,229
15,595
Diluted
15,127
15,436
15,229
15,595
Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(31,852
)
$
(18,754
)
Depreciation
138,335
141,627
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
7,907
12,636
Provision for doubtful accounts
5,946
5,012
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
2,681
2,431
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
(13,251
)
1,699
Stock-based compensation
8,237
8,535
Deferred income taxes
(12,777
)
(16,756
)
Loss on pension settlement
-
369
Gain on equity investments
(464
)
(4,201
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
760
-
Goodwill impairment
35,269
-
Decrease in customer receivable
3,909
(416
)
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes
(16,223
)
7,801
Change in other operating assets and liabilities
733
(28,351
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
129,210
111,632
Capital expenditures
(110,375
)
(163,297
)
Government capital programs:
Amounts disbursed
(108,476
)
(32,871
)
Amounts received
95,758
31,873
Net proceeds from sale of assets
18,609
576
Purchases and sales of strategic investments
790
(1,055
)
Purchases and sales of investments
517
(1,652
)
Purchases and sales of businesses
-
1,314
Other
(573
)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(103,750
)
(165,112
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(14,674
)
(13,178
)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(3,607
)
(4,039
)
Finance lease payments
(1,930
)
(1,375
)
Term loan - borrowings
300,000
130,000
Term loan - repayments
(241,115
)
(6,959
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(6,743
)
(3,906
)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings
103,000
159,414
Revolving credit facilities – repayments
(117,502
)
(185,293
)
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility
5,740
7,300
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility
(7,674
)
(6,712
)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation
(1,932
)
(1,473
)
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan
(10,000
)
(14,999
)
Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net
(652
)
(2,861
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,911
55,919
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
28,371
2,439
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
62,167
59,728
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
90,538
$
62,167
Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
5,048
$
68
$
-
$
5,116
Consumer
22,496
391
-
22,887
Total
$
27,544
$
459
$
-
$
28,003
Fixed
Business
$
18,148
$
30,080
$
-
$
48,228
Consumer
42,722
20,728
-
63,450
Total
$
60,870
$
50,808
$
-
$
111,678
Carrier Services
$
3,244
$
30,022
$
-
$
33,266
Other
1,641
115
-
1,756
Total Communications Services
$
93,299
$
81,404
$
-
$
174,703
Construction
$
-
$
1,291
$
-
$
1,291
Managed services
$
1,467
$
3,087
$
-
$
4,554
Total Other
$
1,467
$
3,087
$
-
$
4,554
Total Revenue
$
94,766
$
85,782
$
-
$
180,548
Depreciation
$
12,894
$
17,942
$
303
$
31,139
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251
$
1,740
$
-
$
1,991
Total operating expenses
$
75,936
$
87,373
$
8,565
$
171,874
Operating income (loss)
$
18,830
$
(1,591
)
$
(8,565
)
$
8,674
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(4,377
)
$
3,740
$
-
$
(637
)
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
31,975
$
18,091
$
(8,262
)
$
41,804
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,343
$
19,515
$
(5,632
)
$
46,226
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
36,526
$
51,604
$
2,408
$
90,538
Total current assets
131,044
168,754
10,541
310,339
Fixed assets, net
466,861
565,625
7,707
1,040,193
Total assets
676,820
957,914
93,547
1,728,281
Total current liabilities
86,766
145,298
34,236
266,300
Total debt, including current portion
59,850
316,242
181,264
557,356
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
Table 4 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
4,768
$
112
$
-
$
4,880
Consumer
22,965
844
-
23,809
Total
$
27,733
$
956
$
-
$
28,689
Fixed
Business
$
18,606
$
35,827
$
-
$
54,433
Consumer
42,016
22,431
-
64,447
Total
$
60,622
$
58,258
$
-
$
118,880
Carrier Services
$
3,675
$
32,216
$
-
$
35,891
Other
982
3,155
-
4,137
Total Communications Services
$
93,012
$
94,585
$
-
$
187,597
Construction
$
-
$
6,982
$
-
$
6,982
Managed services
$
1,455
$
2,932
$
-
$
4,387
Total Other
$
1,455
$
2,932
$
-
$
4,387
Total Revenue
$
94,467
$
104,499
$
-
$
198,966
Depreciation
$
14,774
$
19,279
$
583
$
34,636
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
269
$
2,853
$
-
$
3,122
Total operating expenses
$
82,223
$
106,302
$
7,177
$
195,702
Operating income (loss)
$
12,244
$
(1,803
)
$
(7,177
)
$
3,264
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,455
)
$
2,938
$
-
$
1,483
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
27,287
$
20,329
$
(6,594
)
$
41,022
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
30,868
$
27,489
$
(7,341
)
$
51,016
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
19,794
$
277
$
-
$
20,071
Consumer
87,407
2,494
-
89,901
Total
$
107,201
$
2,771
$
-
$
109,972
Fixed
Business
$
74,087
$
125,439
$
-
$
199,526
Consumer
172,078
86,760
-
258,838
Total
$
246,165
$
212,199
$
-
$
458,364
Carrier Services
$
13,724
$
119,561
$
-
$
133,285
Other
4,680
1,457
-
6,137
Total Communications Services
$
371,770
$
335,988
$
-
$
707,758
Construction
$
-
$
3,900
$
-
$
3,900
Managed services
$
5,693
$
11,724
$
-
$
17,417
Total Other
$
5,693
$
11,724
$
-
$
17,417
Total Revenue
$
377,463
$
351,612
$
-
$
729,075
Depreciation
$
63,708
$
73,995
$
633
$
138,336
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
1,006
$
6,901
$
-
$
7,907
Total operating expenses
$
301,690
$
396,055
$
32,125
$
729,870
Operating income (loss)
$
75,773
$
(44,443
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(795
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(12,844
)
$
18,267
$
-
$
5,423
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
140,487
$
36,453
$
(31,492
)
$
145,448
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
127,151
$
79,828
$
(22,895
)
$
184,084
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
Table 4 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
16,333
$
527
$
-
$
16,860
Consumer
92,153
3,510
-
95,663
Total
$
108,486
$
4,037
$
-
$
112,523
Fixed
Business
$
71,215
$
143,322
$
-
$
214,537
Consumer
167,953
90,283
-
258,236
Total
$
239,168
$
233,605
$
-
$
472,773
Carrier Services
$
14,686
$
128,195
$
-
$
142,881
Other
3,066
3,839
-
6,905
Total Communications Services
$
365,406
$
369,676
$
-
$
735,082
Construction
$
-
$
10,629
$
-
$
10,629
Managed services
$
5,327
$
11,178
$
-
$
16,505
Total Other
$
5,327
$
11,178
$
-
$
16,505
Total Revenue
$
370,733
$
391,483
$
-
$
762,216
Depreciation
$
57,420
$
81,594
$
2,613
$
141,627
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
1,253
$
11,383
$
-
$
12,636
Total operating expenses
$
317,313
$
397,005
$
34,723
$
749,041
Operating income (loss)
$
53,420
$
(5,522
)
$
(34,723
)
$
13,175
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(7,105
)
$
11,321
$
-
$
4,216
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
112,093
$
87,455
$
(32,110
)
$
167,438
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
115,955
$
99,933
$
(26,437
)
$
189,451
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023):
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
26,354
$
33,574
$
2,239
$
62,167
Total current assets
107,469
162,768
11,035
281,272
Fixed assets, net
481,911
593,833
4,915
1,080,659
Total assets
672,171
1,019,924
91,619
1,783,714
Total current liabilities
86,540
169,297
37,357
293,194
Total debt, including current portion
64,254
293,607
159,009
516,870
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
18,830
$
(1,591
)
$
(8,565
)
$
8,674
Depreciation expense
12,894
17,942
303
31,139
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
251
1,740
-
1,991
EBITDA
$
31,975
$
18,091
$
(8,262
)
$
41,804
Stock-based compensation
35
137
1,544
1,716
Transaction-related charges
-
-
1,038
1,038
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
333
1,287
48
1,668
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
32,343
$
19,515
$
(5,632
)
$
46,226
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
International
Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and
Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
12,244
$
(1,803
)
$
(7,177
)
$
3,264
Depreciation expense
14,774
19,279
583
34,636
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
269
2,853
-
3,122
EBITDA
$
27,287
$
20,329
$
(6,594
)
$
41,022
Stock-based compensation
125
137
1,801
2,063
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
3,491
3,097
-
6,588
Transaction-related charges
-
38
16
54
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
(35
)
3,888
(2,564
)
1,289
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
30,868
$
27,489
$
(7,341
)
$
51,016
Table 5 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
75,773
$
(44,443
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(795
)
Depreciation expense
63,708
73,995
633
138,336
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
1,006
6,901
-
7,907
EBITDA
$
140,487
$
36,453
$
(31,492
)
$
145,448
Stock-based compensation
354
621
7,261
8,236
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
1,489
1,167
879
3,535
Transaction-related charges
-
3,789
1,058
4,847
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
(15,179
)
2,529
(601
)
(13,251
)
Goodwill impairment
-
35,269
-
35,269
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
127,151
$
79,828
$
(22,895
)
$
184,084
For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
53,420
$
(5,522
)
$
(34,723
)
$
13,175
Depreciation expense
57,420
81,594
2,613
141,627
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
1,253
11,383
-
12,636
EBITDA
$
112,093
$
87,455
$
(32,110
)
$
167,438
Stock-based compensation
431
247
7,857
8,535
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
3,491
7,737
-
11,228
Transaction-related charges
-
171
380
551
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
(60
)
4,323
(2,564
)
1,699
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
115,955
$
99,933
$
(26,437
)
$
189,451
Table 6
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Current portion of long-term debt *
$
8,226
$
24,290
Long-term debt, net of current portion *
549,130
492,580
Total debt
$
557,356
$
516,870
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
90,538
62,167
Net Debt
$
466,818
$
454,703
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended
$
184,084
$
189,451
Net Debt Ratio
2.54
2.40
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility
________________________
1
See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
2
For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA
3
Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.
