ATN International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

March 04, 2025 — 04:50 pm EST

ATN International reported a revenue decline in 2024 but increased high-speed subscribers and improved net cash flow year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

ATN International, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, noting a 9% decline in fourth-quarter revenues to $180.5 million and a total annual revenue drop of 4% to $729.1 million, largely due to the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. Despite these revenue declines, the company saw a 3% growth in high-speed broadband subscribers and a 16% increase in broadband homes passed. Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $8.7 million, while the full-year operating income fell to a loss of $0.8 million after a goodwill impairment charge. The fourth quarter net income increased to $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, aided by a $8.9 million tax benefit, though the full year net loss was $(26.4) million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $46.2 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease, while full-year Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $184.1 million. The company is optimistic for 2025, expecting revenues to align with 2024 levels and planning capital expenditures between $90 and $100 million while maintaining a flat net debt ratio.

Potential Positives

  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%, indicating a positive trend in customer acquisition.
  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%, reflecting significant network growth and infrastructure development.
  • Generated a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023, showcasing improved operational efficiency and financial health.
  • Quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share demonstrate a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% year over year to $180.5 million, and full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, primarily due to the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.
  • Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, which reflects a significant increase from the previous year's net loss of $(14.5) million, partly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges amidst declining revenues.

FAQ

What are ATN's fourth quarter 2024 financial highlights?

ATN reported $180.5 million in revenue, a 9% decline, and a net income of $3.6 million in Q4 2024.

How did ATN's high-speed broadband subscribers change in 2024?

ATN grew its high-speed broadband subscribers by 3% in 2024, reflecting ongoing demand for connectivity.

What is the revenue outlook for 2025 at ATN?

ATN expects 2025 revenue to align with the previous year, excluding construction revenue.

What was ATN's Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024?

The full-year Adjusted EBITDA for ATN in 2024 was $184.1 million, down 3% from the previous year.

When will ATN hold itsearnings conference call

ATN'searnings conference callis scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Full Release




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%


  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%


  • Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% to $180.5 million year over year; Full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, impacted by the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program


  • Fourth quarter operating income increased to $8.7 million year over year; Full year operating income decreased to a loss of $0.8 million


  • Fourth quarter net income was $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, including an $8.9 million tax benefit; Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, including a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter


  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA

    1

    decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million; Full-year Adjusted EBITDA

    1

    decreased 3% to $184.1 million


  • Net cash provided by operating activities expanded 16% year-over-year


  • Capital expenditures for the full year were $110.4 million (net of $108.5 million reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio

    3

    was 2.54x at year-end 2024






2025 Outlook




  • Revenue for the full year 2025 is expected to be in line with last year, excluding construction revenue


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    2

    for the full year 2025 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year


  • Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio

    3

    is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024




Earnings Conference Call




BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.




Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer



"Our fourth quarter results close out a year of resilience and adaptability as we navigated an evolving industry landscape while remaining focused on disciplined execution. Despite full-year revenue declining 4% to $729.1 million, we continued to grow our high-speed broadband subscriber base and expand our fiber network reach. Our commitment to cost discipline, prudent working capital management, and targeted capital investments enabled us to generate a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023 and deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $184.1 million for the year.



"Within our segments, International Telecom maintained solid momentum, driven by strong demand for high-speed broadband services and operational improvements. Meanwhile, in our US Telecom segment, we made strategic progress in expanding and upgrading our networks, strengthening our market positioning for long-term growth. We faced near-term headwinds from the expiration of subsidy programs and shifts in consumer demand. However, we remain focused on transitioning our domestic business toward sustainable revenue streams, driven by enterprise and carrier solutions.”




Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results




Consolidated revenues

were $180.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 9% versus $199.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as well as lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue consistent with the strategy of de-emphasizing those services. Full-year revenues for 2024 decreased 4% to $729.1 million, from $762.2 million in the full year 2023, as a result of the aforementioned factors.




Operating income

was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter versus $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to lower restructuring and reorganization expenses, and a decrease in cost of services partially offset by the impact of lower revenue. Full-year operating loss for 2024 was ($0.8) million, inclusive of a $35.3 million goodwill impairment charge during the year, versus a full year operating income of $13.2 million in the prior year.




Net income attributable to ATN stockholders

in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.14 income per diluted share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(5.8) million, or $(0.46) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a $8.9 million income tax benefit. Full year 2024 net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) loss per share compared with a net loss of $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) loss per share last year. The increase in full year net loss reflects the goodwill impairment of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter partially offset by $13.3 million in gains on the disposition of assets and transfers. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends, accrued on minority interests on subsidiary equity, that are not included in the net loss calculation.




Adjusted


EBITDA



1


was $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $51.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

1

was $184.1 million, down from $189.5 million in the prior year.




Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)



The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































For Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023













2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023



International

International

US

US

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total



Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

and Other*

and Other*

ATN

ATN


Total Revenue:

$

94,766


$

94,467


$

85,782


$

104,499


$

-


$

-


$

180,548


$

198,966


Mobility

27,544


27,733


459


956


-


-


28,003


28,689


Fixed

60,870


60,622


50,808


58,258


-


-


111,678


118,880


Carrier Services

3,244


3,675


30,022


32,216


-


-


33,266


35,891


Construction

-


-


1,291


6,982


-


-


1,291


6,982


All other

3,108


2,437


3,202


6,087


-


-


6,310


8,524











Operating Income (Loss)
$
18,830

$
12,244

$
(1,591
)
$
(1,803
)
$
(8,565
)
$
(7,177
)
$
8,674

$
3,264


EBITDA (2)
$
31,975

$
27,287

$
18,091

$
20,329

$
(8,262
)
$
(6,594
)
$
41,804

$
41,022


Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,343

$
30,868

$
19,515

$
27,489

$
(5,632
)
$
(7,341
)
$
46,226

$
51,016


Capital Expenditures**
$
15,418

$
18,720

$
9,281

$
17,894

$
4

$
42

$
24,703

$
36,656




















For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023













2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023



2024



2023



International

International

US

US

Corporate

Corporate

Total

Total



Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

and Other*

and Other*

ATN

ATN


Total Revenue:

$

377,463


$

370,733


$

351,612


$

391,483


$

-


$

-


$

729,075


$

762,216


Mobility

107,201


108,486


2,771


4,037


-


-


109,972


112,523


Fixed

246,165


239,168


212,199


233,605


-


-


458,364


472,773


Carrier Services

13,724


14,686


119,561


128,195


-


-


133,285


142,881


Construction

-


-


3,900


10,629


-


-


3,900


10,629


All other

10,373


8,393


13,181


15,017


-


-


23,554


23,410











Operating Income (Loss)
$
75,773

$
53,420

$
(44,443
)
$
(5,522
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(34,723
)
$
(795
)
$
13,175


EBITDA (2)
$
140,487

$
112,093

$
36,453

$
87,455

$
(31,492
)
$
(32,110
)
$
145,448

$
167,438


Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
127,151

$
115,955

$
79,828

$
99,933

$
(22,895
)
$
(26,437
)
$
184,084

$
189,451


Capital Expenditures**
$
56,693

$
76,379

$
53,652

$
86,918

$
29

$
-

$
110,374

$
163,297











* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.


**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.






ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators




Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow



The Company completed its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2022 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high-speed broadband subscribers. During 2025, the Company expects to continue to invest in its long-lived assets albeit at a slower rate, while also relying on previously awarded government grants to continue to expand its domestic footprint. Moving forward, the Company is focusing on monetizing the investments made during the three-year period and improving cash flow. The Company believes these efforts will enable it to improve returns to shareholders.




Operating Metrics








































































































































































































































Operating Metrics










2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Q4 2024



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

vs. Q4 2023









High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed
426,100

399,500

396,100

386,300

367,200

16
%


High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers
140,800

141,100

140,600

138,900

137,300

3
%









Broadband Homes Passed
800,900

798,400

803,300

789,700

768,900

4
%


Broadband Customers
203,200

205,900

211,400

212,500

212,900

-5
%









Fiber Route Miles
11,921

11,901

11,880

11,692

11,655

2
%









International Mobile Subscribers







Pre-Paid
329,300

336,400

339,000

346,400

350,700

-6
%


Post-Paid
59,500

58,700

57,900

57,300

57,000

4
%


Total
388,800

395,100

396,900

403,700

407,700

-5
%









Blended Churn
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.33
%









*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.



Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.






Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

as of December 31, 2024, increased to $90.5 million and total debt was $557.4 million, versus $62.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $516.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.




Net cash provided by operating activities

increased to $129.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $111.6 million in the prior year period.




Capital expenditures

were $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.




Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases




Quarterly dividends

ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on January 5, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.




Share repurchases

. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $10.0 million in share repurchases. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2024.




2025 Business Outlook



"At ATN, we remain committed to maximizing the value of our investments in our “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies, which we launched in early 2022,” said Martin. “By aligning our capital expenditures with historical levels—targeting 10-15% of revenues—and leveraging available grant funding, we are driving sustainable network expansion while maintaining financial discipline.



"Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on expanding cash flow to fully realize the benefits of these investments, positioning ATN for long-term growth and profitability.



"We anticipate international revenue growth in the low single digits in 2025, while domestic revenue will reflect our transition from legacy services to carrier-managed solutions. Although we expect that this shift will result in a short-term decline in domestic revenue, it is a necessary step toward strengthening our long-term competitive position.



"From a profitability standpoint, we expect International Adjusted EBITDA to expand in 2025, driven by revenue growth and continued cost optimization. Domestically, we are streamlining our infrastructure to align with future opportunities. While this transition will temporarily impact Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it will ultimately create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."



For Full Year 2025, ATN expects:




  • Revenue in line with last year, excluding construction revenue


  • Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat with the prior year


  • Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024



For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.




Conference Call Information




Call Date

: Wednesday, March 5, 2025



Call Time

: 10:00 a.m. ET



Webcast Link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna





Live Call Participant Link

:


https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ac03bb430dd4e72b948402c521017f0






Webcast Link Instructions





You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations



. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.




About ATN



ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit


www.atni.com


.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms



In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.




EBITDA

is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.




Adjusted EBITDA

is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.




Net Debt

is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.




Net Debt Ratio

is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.



The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.




Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.




Contact












Michele Satrowsky


Corporate Treasurer


ATN International, Inc.


978-619-1300
Adam Rogers


Investor Relations


Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.



ATNI@investorrelations.com






























































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 1


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands)






December 31,

December 31,




2024



2023

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
74,687


$
49,225

Restricted cash

15,851



12,942

Customer receivable

7,986



7,249

Other current assets

211,815



211,856





Total current assets

310,339



281,272





Property, plant and equipment, net

1,040,193



1,080,659

Operating lease right-of-use assets

99,427



99,335

Customer receivable - long term

41,030



45,676

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

130,144



173,008

Other assets

107,148



103,764





Total assets
$
1,728,281


$
1,783,714





Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:



Current portion of long-term debt
$
8,226


$
24,290

Current portion of customer receivable credit facility

8,031



7,110

Taxes payable

8,234



10,876

Current portion of lease liabilities

16,188



15,164

Other current liabilities

225,621



235,754





Total current liabilities

266,300



293,194





Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
549,130


$
492,580

Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion

36,203



38,943

Deferred income taxes

4,882



19,775

Lease liabilities

77,469



76,936

Other long-term liabilities

122,543



138,566





Total liabilities

1,056,527



1,059,994





Redeemable non-controlling interests

76,303



85,917





Stockholders' equity:



Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity

489,493



541,073

Non-controlling interests

105,958



96,730





Total stockholders' equity

595,451



637,803





Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity
$
1,728,281


$
1,783,714



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 2


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)












Three Months Ended,

Year Ended,



December 31,

December 31,





2024




2023




2024




2023

Revenues:








Communications services

$
174,703


$
187,597


$
707,758


$
735,082

Construction


1,291



6,982



3,900



10,629

Other


4,554



4,387



17,417



16,505

Total revenue


180,548



198,966



729,075



762,216










Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):








Cost of services and other


76,757



82,598



312,256



319,723

Cost of construction revenue


1,278



6,710



3,866



10,345

Selling, general and administrative


56,288



58,642



228,869



242,697

Stock-based compensation


1,716



2,063



8,237



8,535

Transaction-related charges


1,038



54



4,847



551

Restructuring and reorganization expenses


-



6,588



3,535



11,228

Depreciation


31,139



34,636



138,335



141,627

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions


1,991



3,122



7,907



12,636

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers


1,668



1,289



(13,251
)


1,699

Goodwill impairment


-



-



35,269



-

Total operating expenses


171,875



195,702



729,870



749,041










Operating income (loss)


8,673



3,264



(795
)


13,175










Other income (expense):








Interest expense, net


(12,608
)


(11,872
)


(48,362
)


(42,210
)

Other income (expense)


(757
)


(1,128
)


(1,809
)


1,496

Other income (expense), net


(13,365
)


(13,000
)


(50,171
)


(40,714
)










Loss before income taxes


(4,692
)


(9,736
)


(50,966
)


(27,539
)

Income tax benefit


(8,901
)


(2,417
)


(19,114
)


(8,785
)










Net income (loss)


4,209



(7,319
)


(31,852
)


(18,754
)










Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net


(637
)


1,483



5,423



4,216










Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders

$
3,572


$
(5,836
)

$
(26,429
)

$
(14,538
)










Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:

















Basic

$
0.14


$
(0.46
)

$
(2.10
)

$
(1.25
)










Diluted

$
0.14


$
(0.46
)

$
(2.10
)

$
(1.25
)










Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic


15,114



15,436



15,229



15,595

Diluted


15,127



15,436



15,229



15,595






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 3


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements


(in Thousands)




Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023





Net loss
$
(31,852
)

$
(18,754
)

Depreciation

138,335



141,627

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

7,907



12,636

Provision for doubtful accounts

5,946



5,012

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

2,681



2,431

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

(13,251
)


1,699

Stock-based compensation

8,237



8,535

Deferred income taxes

(12,777
)


(16,756
)

Loss on pension settlement

-



369

Gain on equity investments

(464
)


(4,201
)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

760



-

Goodwill impairment

35,269



-

Decrease in customer receivable

3,909



(416
)

Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes

(16,223
)


7,801

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

733



(28,351
)





Net cash provided by operating activities

129,210



111,632





Capital expenditures

(110,375
)


(163,297
)

Government capital programs:



Amounts disbursed

(108,476
)


(32,871
)

Amounts received

95,758



31,873

Net proceeds from sale of assets

18,609



576

Purchases and sales of strategic investments

790



(1,055
)

Purchases and sales of investments

517



(1,652
)

Purchases and sales of businesses

-



1,314

Other

(573
)


-





Net cash used in investing activities

(103,750
)


(165,112
)





Dividends paid on common stock

(14,674
)


(13,178
)

Distributions to non-controlling interests

(3,607
)


(4,039
)

Finance lease payments

(1,930
)


(1,375
)

Term loan - borrowings

300,000



130,000

Term loan - repayments

(241,115
)


(6,959
)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(6,743
)


(3,906
)

Revolving credit facilities – borrowings

103,000



159,414

Revolving credit facilities – repayments

(117,502
)


(185,293
)

Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility

5,740



7,300

Repayment of customer receivable credit facility

(7,674
)


(6,712
)

Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation

(1,932
)


(1,473
)

Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan

(10,000
)


(14,999
)

Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net

(652
)


(2,861
)





Net cash provided by financing activities

2,911



55,919





Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

28,371



2,439





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

62,167



59,728





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
90,538


$
62,167











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 4


ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total







Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
5,048

$
68

$
-

$
5,116

Consumer

22,496


391


-


22,887

Total
$
27,544

$
459

$
-

$
28,003






Fixed




Business
$
18,148

$
30,080

$
-

$
48,228

Consumer

42,722


20,728


-


63,450

Total
$
60,870

$
50,808

$
-

$
111,678






Carrier Services
$
3,244

$
30,022

$
-

$
33,266

Other

1,641


115


-


1,756







Total Communications Services
$
93,299

$
81,404

$
-

$
174,703







Construction
$
-

$
1,291

$
-

$
1,291






Managed services
$
1,467

$
3,087

$
-

$
4,554


Total Other
$
1,467

$
3,087

$
-

$
4,554







Total Revenue
$
94,766

$
85,782

$
-

$
180,548






Depreciation
$
12,894

$
17,942

$
303

$
31,139

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251

$
1,740

$
-

$
1,991

Total operating expenses
$
75,936

$
87,373

$
8,565

$
171,874

Operating income (loss)
$
18,830

$
(1,591
)
$
(8,565
)
$
8,674

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(4,377
)
$
3,740

$
-

$
(637
)







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
31,975

$
18,091

$
(8,262
)
$
41,804

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,343

$
19,515

$
(5,632
)
$
46,226







Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
36,526

$
51,604

$
2,408

$
90,538

Total current assets

131,044


168,754


10,541


310,339

Fixed assets, net

466,861


565,625


7,707


1,040,193

Total assets

676,820


957,914


93,547


1,728,281

Total current liabilities

86,766


145,298


34,236


266,300

Total debt, including current portion

59,850


316,242


181,264


557,356






* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments










Table 4 (continued)







ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total


Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
4,768

$
112

$
-

$
4,880

Consumer

22,965


844


-


23,809

Total
$
27,733

$
956

$
-

$
28,689






Fixed




Business
$
18,606

$
35,827

$
-

$
54,433

Consumer

42,016


22,431


-


64,447

Total
$
60,622

$
58,258

$
-

$
118,880






Carrier Services
$
3,675

$
32,216

$
-

$
35,891

Other

982


3,155


-


4,137







Total Communications Services
$
93,012

$
94,585

$
-

$
187,597







Construction
$
-

$
6,982

$
-

$
6,982






Managed services
$
1,455

$
2,932

$
-

$
4,387







Total Other
$
1,455

$
2,932

$
-

$
4,387







Total Revenue
$
94,467

$
104,499

$
-

$
198,966






Depreciation
$
14,774

$
19,279

$
583

$
34,636

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
269

$
2,853

$
-

$
3,122

Total operating expenses
$
82,223

$
106,302

$
7,177

$
195,702

Operating income (loss)
$
12,244

$
(1,803
)
$
(7,177
)
$
3,264

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,455
)
$
2,938

$
-

$
1,483







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
27,287

$
20,329

$
(6,594
)
$
41,022

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
30,868

$
27,489

$
(7,341
)
$
51,016






(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

















ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total







Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
19,794

$
277

$
-

$
20,071

Consumer

87,407


2,494


-


89,901

Total
$
107,201

$
2,771

$
-

$
109,972






Fixed




Business
$
74,087

$
125,439

$
-

$
199,526

Consumer

172,078


86,760


-


258,838

Total
$
246,165

$
212,199

$
-

$
458,364






Carrier Services
$
13,724

$
119,561

$
-

$
133,285

Other

4,680


1,457


-


6,137







Total Communications Services
$
371,770

$
335,988

$
-

$
707,758







Construction
$
-

$
3,900

$
-

$
3,900






Managed services
$
5,693

$
11,724

$
-

$
17,417


Total Other
$
5,693

$
11,724

$
-

$
17,417







Total Revenue
$
377,463

$
351,612

$
-

$
729,075






Depreciation
$
63,708

$
73,995

$
633

$
138,336

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
1,006

$
6,901

$
-

$
7,907

Total operating expenses
$
301,690

$
396,055

$
32,125

$
729,870

Operating income (loss)
$
75,773

$
(44,443
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(795
)

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(12,844
)
$
18,267

$
-

$
5,423







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
140,487

$
36,453

$
(31,492
)
$
145,448

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
127,151

$
79,828

$
(22,895
)
$
184,084






* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments










Table 4 (continued)







ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total







Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
16,333

$
527

$
-

$
16,860

Consumer

92,153


3,510


-


95,663

Total
$
108,486

$
4,037

$
-

$
112,523






Fixed




Business
$
71,215

$
143,322

$
-

$
214,537

Consumer

167,953


90,283


-


258,236

Total
$
239,168

$
233,605

$
-

$
472,773






Carrier Services
$
14,686

$
128,195

$
-

$
142,881

Other

3,066


3,839


-


6,905







Total Communications Services
$
365,406

$
369,676

$
-

$
735,082







Construction
$
-

$
10,629

$
-

$
10,629






Managed services
$
5,327

$
11,178

$
-

$
16,505







Total Other
$
5,327

$
11,178

$
-

$
16,505







Total Revenue
$
370,733

$
391,483

$
-

$
762,216






Depreciation
$
57,420

$
81,594

$
2,613

$
141,627

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
1,253

$
11,383

$
-

$
12,636

Total operating expenses
$
317,313

$
397,005

$
34,723

$
749,041

Operating income (loss)
$
53,420

$
(5,522
)
$
(34,723
)
$
13,175

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(7,105
)
$
11,321

$
-

$
4,216







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
112,093

$
87,455

$
(32,110
)
$
167,438

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
115,955

$
99,933

$
(26,437
)
$
189,451







Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023):




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
26,354

$
33,574

$
2,239

$
62,167

Total current assets

107,469


162,768


11,035


281,272

Fixed assets, net

481,911


593,833


4,915


1,080,659

Total assets

672,171


1,019,924


91,619


1,783,714

Total current liabilities

86,540


169,297


37,357


293,194

Total debt, including current portion

64,254


293,607


159,009


516,870






(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA


(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA



* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 5


ATN International, Inc.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
18,830

$
(1,591
)
$
(8,565
)
$
8,674

Depreciation expense

12,894


17,942


303


31,139

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

251


1,740


-


1,991


EBITDA

$

31,975


$

18,091


$

(8,262

)

$

41,804






Stock-based compensation

35


137


1,544


1,716

Transaction-related charges

-


-


1,038


1,038

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

333


1,287


48


1,668


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

32,343


$

19,515


$

(5,632

)

$

46,226












For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:









International


Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and


Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
12,244

$
(1,803
)
$
(7,177
)
$
3,264

Depreciation expense

14,774


19,279


583


34,636

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

269


2,853


-


3,122


EBITDA

$

27,287


$

20,329


$

(6,594

)

$

41,022






Stock-based compensation

125


137


1,801


2,063

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

3,491


3,097


-


6,588

Transaction-related charges

-


38


16


54

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

(35
)

3,888


(2,564
)

1,289


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

30,868


$

27,489


$

(7,341

)

$

51,016













Table 5 (continued)


ATN International, Inc.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures


(In Thousands)







For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
75,773

$
(44,443
)
$
(32,125
)
$
(795
)

Depreciation expense

63,708


73,995


633


138,336

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

1,006


6,901


-


7,907


EBITDA

$

140,487


$

36,453


$

(31,492

)

$

145,448






Stock-based compensation

354


621


7,261


8,236

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

1,489


1,167


879


3,535

Transaction-related charges

-


3,789


1,058


4,847

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

(15,179
)

2,529


(601
)

(13,251
)

Goodwill impairment

-


35,269


-


35,269


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

127,151


$

79,828


$

(22,895

)

$

184,084












For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
53,420

$
(5,522
)
$
(34,723
)
$
13,175

Depreciation expense

57,420


81,594


2,613


141,627

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

1,253


11,383


-


12,636


EBITDA

$

112,093


$

87,455


$

(32,110

)

$

167,438






Stock-based compensation

431


247


7,857


8,535

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

3,491


7,737


-


11,228

Transaction-related charges

-


171


380


551

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

(60
)

4,323


(2,564
)

1,699


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

115,955


$

99,933


$

(26,437

)

$

189,451






















































































































































































































Table 6


ATN International, Inc.


Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio


(in Thousands)








December 31,

December 31,





2024




2023











Current portion of long-term debt *

$
8,226


$
24,290

Long-term debt, net of current portion *


549,130



492,580






Total debt

$
557,356


$
516,870






Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


90,538



62,167






Net Debt

$
466,818


$
454,703











Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended

$
184,084


$
189,451











Net Debt Ratio


2.54



2.40






* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility







________________________



1

See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.




2

For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA




3

Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.







