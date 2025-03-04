ATN International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ATN International reported a revenue decline in 2024 but increased high-speed subscribers and improved net cash flow year-over-year.

ATN International, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full-year financial results for 2024, noting a 9% decline in fourth-quarter revenues to $180.5 million and a total annual revenue drop of 4% to $729.1 million, largely due to the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. Despite these revenue declines, the company saw a 3% growth in high-speed broadband subscribers and a 16% increase in broadband homes passed. Fourth-quarter operating income rose to $8.7 million, while the full-year operating income fell to a loss of $0.8 million after a goodwill impairment charge. The fourth quarter net income increased to $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, aided by a $8.9 million tax benefit, though the full year net loss was $(26.4) million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $46.2 million, a 9% year-over-year decrease, while full-year Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3% to $184.1 million. The company is optimistic for 2025, expecting revenues to align with 2024 levels and planning capital expenditures between $90 and $100 million while maintaining a flat net debt ratio.

Grew total high-speed subscribers by 3%, indicating a positive trend in customer acquisition.

Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 16%, reflecting significant network growth and infrastructure development.

Generated a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023, showcasing improved operational efficiency and financial health.

Quarterly dividends of $0.24 per share demonstrate a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Fourth-quarter revenues declined 9% year over year to $180.5 million, and full-year revenues declined 4% to $729.1 million, primarily due to the conclusion of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) program.

Full-year net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) per share, which reflects a significant increase from the previous year's net loss of $(14.5) million, partly due to a goodwill impairment charge of $35.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 9% year over year to $46.2 million, indicating ongoing profitability challenges amidst declining revenues.

ATN reported $180.5 million in revenue, a 9% decline, and a net income of $3.6 million in Q4 2024.

ATN grew its high-speed broadband subscribers by 3% in 2024, reflecting ongoing demand for connectivity.

ATN expects 2025 revenue to align with the previous year, excluding construction revenue.

The full-year Adjusted EBITDA for ATN in 2024 was $184.1 million, down 3% from the previous year.

ATN'searnings conference callis scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BEVERLY, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. ("ATN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer







"Our fourth quarter results close out a year of resilience and adaptability as we navigated an evolving industry landscape while remaining focused on disciplined execution. Despite full-year revenue declining 4% to $729.1 million, we continued to grow our high-speed broadband subscriber base and expand our fiber network reach. Our commitment to cost discipline, prudent working capital management, and targeted capital investments enabled us to generate a 16% increase in net cash flow from operations versus 2023 and deliver Adjusted EBITDA of $184.1 million for the year.





"Within our segments, International Telecom maintained solid momentum, driven by strong demand for high-speed broadband services and operational improvements. Meanwhile, in our US Telecom segment, we made strategic progress in expanding and upgrading our networks, strengthening our market positioning for long-term growth. We faced near-term headwinds from the expiration of subsidy programs and shifts in consumer demand. However, we remain focused on transitioning our domestic business toward sustainable revenue streams, driven by enterprise and carrier solutions.”







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Consolidated revenues



were $180.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 9% versus $199.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as well as lower legacy wholesale roaming and consumer mobile revenue consistent with the strategy of de-emphasizing those services. Full-year revenues for 2024 decreased 4% to $729.1 million, from $762.2 million in the full year 2023, as a result of the aforementioned factors.







Operating income



was $8.7 million in the fourth quarter versus $3.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to lower restructuring and reorganization expenses, and a decrease in cost of services partially offset by the impact of lower revenue. Full-year operating loss for 2024 was ($0.8) million, inclusive of a $35.3 million goodwill impairment charge during the year, versus a full year operating income of $13.2 million in the prior year.







Net income attributable to ATN stockholders



in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million, or $0.14 income per diluted share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(5.8) million, or $(0.46) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in net income year-over-year was primarily due to a $8.9 million income tax benefit. Full year 2024 net loss was $(26.4) million, or $(2.10) loss per share compared with a net loss of $(14.5) million, or $(1.25) loss per share last year. The increase in full year net loss reflects the goodwill impairment of $35.3 million taken in the third quarter partially offset by $13.3 million in gains on the disposition of assets and transfers. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends, accrued on minority interests on subsidiary equity, that are not included in the net loss calculation.







Adjusted





EBITDA







1





was $46.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $51.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $184.1 million, down from $189.5 million in the prior year.







Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)







The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.















For Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





























































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





















International









International









US









US









Corporate









Corporate









Total









Total

















Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









and Other*









and Other*









ATN









ATN













Total Revenue:









$









94,766













$









94,467













$









85,782













$









104,499













$









-













$









-













$









180,548













$









198,966

















Mobility











27,544













27,733













459













956













-













-













28,003













28,689















Fixed











60,870













60,622













50,808













58,258













-













-













111,678













118,880















Carrier Services











3,244













3,675













30,022













32,216













-













-













33,266













35,891















Construction











-













-













1,291













6,982













-













-













1,291













6,982















All other











3,108













2,437













3,202













6,087













-













-













6,310













8,524























































Operating Income (Loss)







$





18,830









$





12,244









$





(1,591





)





$





(1,803





)





$





(8,565





)





$





(7,177





)





$





8,674









$





3,264















EBITDA (2)







$





31,975









$





27,287









$





18,091









$





20,329









$





(8,262





)





$





(6,594





)





$





41,804









$





41,022















Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$





32,343









$





30,868









$





19,515









$





27,489









$





(5,632





)





$





(7,341





)





$





46,226









$





51,016















Capital Expenditures**







$





15,418









$





18,720









$





9,281









$





17,894









$





4









$





42









$





24,703









$





36,656































































































For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023





























































2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





















International









International









US









US









Corporate









Corporate









Total









Total

















Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









and Other*









and Other*









ATN









ATN













Total Revenue:









$









377,463













$









370,733













$









351,612













$









391,483













$









-













$









-













$









729,075













$









762,216

















Mobility











107,201













108,486













2,771













4,037













-













-













109,972













112,523















Fixed











246,165













239,168













212,199













233,605













-













-













458,364













472,773















Carrier Services











13,724













14,686













119,561













128,195













-













-













133,285













142,881















Construction











-













-













3,900













10,629













-













-













3,900













10,629















All other











10,373













8,393













13,181













15,017













-













-













23,554













23,410























































Operating Income (Loss)







$





75,773









$





53,420









$





(44,443





)





$





(5,522





)





$





(32,125





)





$





(34,723





)





$





(795





)





$





13,175















EBITDA (2)







$





140,487









$





112,093









$





36,453









$





87,455









$





(31,492





)





$





(32,110





)





$





145,448









$





167,438















Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$





127,151









$





115,955









$





79,828









$





99,933









$





(22,895





)





$





(26,437





)





$





184,084









$





189,451















Capital Expenditures**







$





56,693









$





76,379









$





53,652









$





86,918









$





29









$





-









$





110,374









$





163,297





















































* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.





**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.











ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators









Investments to drive long-term growth and durable cash flow







The Company completed its three-year strategic plan initiated in 2022 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high-speed broadband subscribers. During 2025, the Company expects to continue to invest in its long-lived assets albeit at a slower rate, while also relying on previously awarded government grants to continue to expand its domestic footprint. Moving forward, the Company is focusing on monetizing the investments made during the three-year period and improving cash flow. The Company believes these efforts will enable it to improve returns to shareholders.







Operating Metrics













Operating Metrics

















































2024









2024









2024









2024









2023









Q4 2024

















Q4









Q3









Q2









Q1









Q4









vs. Q4 2023













































High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed







426,100









399,500









396,100









386,300









367,200









16





%











High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers







140,800









141,100









140,600









138,900









137,300









3





%











































Broadband Homes Passed







800,900









798,400









803,300









789,700









768,900









4





%











Broadband Customers







203,200









205,900









211,400









212,500









212,900









-5





%











































Fiber Route Miles







11,921









11,901









11,880









11,692









11,655









2





%











































International Mobile Subscribers





































Pre-Paid







329,300









336,400









339,000









346,400









350,700









-6





%











Post-Paid







59,500









58,700









57,900









57,300









57,000









4





%











Total







388,800









395,100









396,900









403,700









407,700









-5





%











































Blended Churn







3.51





%





3.47





%





3.44





%





3.34





%





3.33





%













































*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.





Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.











Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights









Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



as of December 31, 2024, increased to $90.5 million and total debt was $557.4 million, versus $62.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $516.9 million of total debt at the end of last year.







Net cash provided by operating activities



increased to $129.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $111.6 million in the prior year period.







Capital expenditures



were $110.4 million net of $108.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024, versus $163.3 million net of $32.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.







Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases









Quarterly dividends



ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on January 5, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024.







Share repurchases



. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $10.0 million in share repurchases. No shares were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2024.







2025 Business Outlook







"At ATN, we remain committed to maximizing the value of our investments in our “First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” market strategies, which we launched in early 2022,” said Martin. “By aligning our capital expenditures with historical levels—targeting 10-15% of revenues—and leveraging available grant funding, we are driving sustainable network expansion while maintaining financial discipline.





"Looking ahead to 2025, our focus is on expanding cash flow to fully realize the benefits of these investments, positioning ATN for long-term growth and profitability.





"We anticipate international revenue growth in the low single digits in 2025, while domestic revenue will reflect our transition from legacy services to carrier-managed solutions. Although we expect that this shift will result in a short-term decline in domestic revenue, it is a necessary step toward strengthening our long-term competitive position.





"From a profitability standpoint, we expect International Adjusted EBITDA to expand in 2025, driven by revenue growth and continued cost optimization. Domestically, we are streamlining our infrastructure to align with future opportunities. While this transition will temporarily impact Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that it will ultimately create a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."





For Full Year 2025, ATN expects:







Revenue in line with last year, excluding construction revenue



Revenue in line with last year, excluding construction revenue



Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat with the prior year



Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat with the prior year



Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Capital expenditures in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Net Debt Ratio to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024







For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.







Conference Call Information









Call Date



: Wednesday, March 5, 2025







Call Time



: 10:00 a.m. ET







Webcast Link:











https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna











Live Call Participant Link



:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ac03bb430dd4e72b948402c521017f0













Webcast Link Instructions











You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at







https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations







. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.









About ATN







ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit





www.atni.com





.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms







In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.







EBITDA



is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.







Adjusted EBITDA



is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers. To more closely align with similar calculations presented by companies in its industry, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, the Company excluded non-cash stock-based compensation in its adjustment to derive Adjusted EBITDA. Prior periods have been restated to conform to this definition change.







Net Debt



is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.







Net Debt Ratio



is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters’ ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.





The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Contact











Michele Satrowsky





Corporate Treasurer





ATN International, Inc.





978-619-1300









Adam Rogers





Investor Relations





Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.







ATNI@investorrelations.com







































Table 1















ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(in Thousands)

































December 31,









December 31,



















2024

















2023















Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





74,687













$





49,225













Restricted cash









15,851

















12,942













Customer receivable









7,986

















7,249













Other current assets









211,815

















211,856

































Total current assets









310,339

















281,272

































Property, plant and equipment, net









1,040,193

















1,080,659













Operating lease right-of-use assets









99,427

















99,335













Customer receivable - long term









41,030

















45,676













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









130,144

















173,008













Other assets









107,148

















103,764

































Total assets





$





1,728,281













$





1,783,714

































Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:





















Current portion of long-term debt





$





8,226













$





24,290













Current portion of customer receivable credit facility









8,031

















7,110













Taxes payable









8,234

















10,876













Current portion of lease liabilities









16,188

















15,164













Other current liabilities









225,621

















235,754

































Total current liabilities









266,300

















293,194

































Long-term debt, net of current portion





$





549,130













$





492,580













Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion









36,203

















38,943













Deferred income taxes









4,882

















19,775













Lease liabilities









77,469

















76,936













Other long-term liabilities









122,543

















138,566

































Total liabilities









1,056,527

















1,059,994

































Redeemable non-controlling interests









76,303

















85,917

































Stockholders' equity:





















Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity









489,493

















541,073













Non-controlling interests









105,958

















96,730

































Total stockholders' equity









595,451

















637,803

































Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity





$





1,728,281













$





1,783,714















































































Table 2













ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)



























































Three Months Ended,









Year Ended,

















December 31,









December 31,























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenues:









































Communications services









$





174,703













$





187,597













$





707,758













$





735,082













Construction













1,291

















6,982

















3,900

















10,629













Other













4,554

















4,387

















17,417

















16,505













Total revenue













180,548

















198,966

















729,075

















762,216





















































Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):









































Cost of services and other













76,757

















82,598

















312,256

















319,723













Cost of construction revenue













1,278

















6,710

















3,866

















10,345













Selling, general and administrative













56,288

















58,642

















228,869

















242,697













Stock-based compensation













1,716

















2,063

















8,237

















8,535













Transaction-related charges













1,038

















54

















4,847

















551













Restructuring and reorganization expenses













-

















6,588

















3,535

















11,228













Depreciation













31,139

















34,636

















138,335

















141,627













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions













1,991

















3,122

















7,907

















12,636













(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers













1,668

















1,289

















(13,251





)













1,699













Goodwill impairment













-

















-

















35,269

















-













Total operating expenses













171,875

















195,702

















729,870

















749,041





















































Operating income (loss)













8,673

















3,264

















(795





)













13,175





















































Other income (expense):









































Interest expense, net













(12,608





)













(11,872





)













(48,362





)













(42,210





)









Other income (expense)













(757





)













(1,128





)













(1,809





)













1,496













Other income (expense), net













(13,365





)













(13,000





)













(50,171





)













(40,714





)

















































Loss before income taxes













(4,692





)













(9,736





)













(50,966





)













(27,539





)









Income tax benefit













(8,901





)













(2,417





)













(19,114





)













(8,785





)

















































Net income (loss)













4,209

















(7,319





)













(31,852





)













(18,754





)

















































Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net













(637





)













1,483

















5,423

















4,216





















































Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders









$





3,572













$





(5,836





)









$





(26,429





)









$





(14,538





)

















































Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:

















































































Basic









$





0.14













$





(0.46





)









$





(2.10





)









$





(1.25





)

















































Diluted









$





0.14













$





(0.46





)









$





(2.10





)









$





(1.25





)

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:









































Basic













15,114

















15,436

















15,229

















15,595













Diluted













15,127

















15,436

















15,229

















15,595





































































Table 3















ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements













(in Thousands)



























Year Ended December 31,



















2024





















2023



































Net loss





$





(31,852





)









$





(18,754





)









Depreciation









138,335

















141,627













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









7,907

















12,636













Provision for doubtful accounts









5,946

















5,012













Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs









2,681

















2,431













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









(13,251





)













1,699













Stock-based compensation









8,237

















8,535













Deferred income taxes









(12,777





)













(16,756





)









Loss on pension settlement









-

















369













Gain on equity investments









(464





)













(4,201





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









760

















-













Goodwill impairment









35,269

















-













Decrease in customer receivable









3,909

















(416





)









Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes









(16,223





)













7,801













Change in other operating assets and liabilities









733

















(28,351





)





























Net cash provided by operating activities









129,210

















111,632

































Capital expenditures









(110,375





)













(163,297





)









Government capital programs:





















Amounts disbursed









(108,476





)













(32,871





)









Amounts received









95,758

















31,873













Net proceeds from sale of assets









18,609

















576













Purchases and sales of strategic investments









790

















(1,055





)









Purchases and sales of investments









517

















(1,652





)









Purchases and sales of businesses









-

















1,314













Other









(573





)













-

































Net cash used in investing activities









(103,750





)













(165,112





)





























Dividends paid on common stock









(14,674





)













(13,178





)









Distributions to non-controlling interests









(3,607





)













(4,039





)









Finance lease payments









(1,930





)













(1,375





)









Term loan - borrowings









300,000

















130,000













Term loan - repayments









(241,115





)













(6,959





)









Payment of debt issuance costs









(6,743





)













(3,906





)









Revolving credit facilities – borrowings









103,000

















159,414













Revolving credit facilities – repayments









(117,502





)













(185,293





)









Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility









5,740

















7,300













Repayment of customer receivable credit facility









(7,674





)













(6,712





)









Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation









(1,932





)













(1,473





)









Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan









(10,000





)













(14,999





)









Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net









(652





)













(2,861





)





























Net cash provided by financing activities









2,911

















55,919

































Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









28,371

















2,439

































Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









62,167

















59,728

































Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





90,538













$





62,167



































































Table 4













ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total







































Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





5,048









$





68









$





-









$





5,116













Consumer









22,496













391













-













22,887













Total





$





27,544









$





459









$





-









$





28,003





































Fixed

























Business





$





18,148









$





30,080









$





-









$





48,228













Consumer









42,722













20,728













-













63,450













Total





$





60,870









$





50,808









$





-









$





111,678





































Carrier Services





$





3,244









$





30,022









$





-









$





33,266













Other









1,641













115













-













1,756







































Total Communications Services







$





93,299









$





81,404









$





-









$





174,703







































Construction







$





-









$





1,291









$





-









$





1,291





































Managed services





$





1,467









$





3,087









$





-









$





4,554















Total Other







$





1,467









$





3,087









$





-









$





4,554







































Total Revenue







$





94,766









$





85,782









$





-









$





180,548





































Depreciation





$





12,894









$





17,942









$





303









$





31,139













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





251









$





1,740









$





-









$





1,991













Total operating expenses





$





75,936









$





87,373









$





8,565









$





171,874













Operating income (loss)





$





18,830









$





(1,591





)





$





(8,565





)





$





8,674













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(4,377





)





$





3,740









$





-









$





(637





)



































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





31,975









$





18,091









$





(8,262





)





$





41,804













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





32,343









$





19,515









$





(5,632





)





$





46,226







































Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





36,526









$





51,604









$





2,408









$





90,538













Total current assets









131,044













168,754













10,541













310,339













Fixed assets, net









466,861













565,625













7,707













1,040,193













Total assets









676,820













957,914













93,547













1,728,281













Total current liabilities









86,766













145,298













34,236













266,300













Total debt, including current portion









59,850













316,242













181,264













557,356





































* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments















































Table 4 (continued)













































ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total















Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





4,768









$





112









$





-









$





4,880













Consumer









22,965













844













-













23,809













Total





$





27,733









$





956









$





-









$





28,689





































Fixed

























Business





$





18,606









$





35,827









$





-









$





54,433













Consumer









42,016













22,431













-













64,447













Total





$





60,622









$





58,258









$





-









$





118,880





































Carrier Services





$





3,675









$





32,216









$





-









$





35,891













Other









982













3,155













-













4,137







































Total Communications Services







$





93,012









$





94,585









$





-









$





187,597







































Construction







$





-









$





6,982









$





-









$





6,982





































Managed services





$





1,455









$





2,932









$





-









$





4,387







































Total Other







$





1,455









$





2,932









$





-









$





4,387







































Total Revenue







$





94,467









$





104,499









$





-









$





198,966





































Depreciation





$





14,774









$





19,279









$





583









$





34,636













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





269









$





2,853









$





-









$





3,122













Total operating expenses





$





82,223









$





106,302









$





7,177









$





195,702













Operating income (loss)





$





12,244









$





(1,803





)





$





(7,177





)





$





3,264













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(1,455





)





$





2,938









$





-









$





1,483







































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





27,287









$





20,329









$





(6,594





)





$





41,022













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





30,868









$





27,489









$





(7,341





)





$





51,016





































(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA









(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA









* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments



















































































ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total







































Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





19,794









$





277









$





-









$





20,071













Consumer









87,407













2,494













-













89,901













Total





$





107,201









$





2,771









$





-









$





109,972





































Fixed

























Business





$





74,087









$





125,439









$





-









$





199,526













Consumer









172,078













86,760













-













258,838













Total





$





246,165









$





212,199









$





-









$





458,364





































Carrier Services





$





13,724









$





119,561









$





-









$





133,285













Other









4,680













1,457













-













6,137







































Total Communications Services







$





371,770









$





335,988









$





-









$





707,758







































Construction







$





-









$





3,900









$





-









$





3,900





































Managed services





$





5,693









$





11,724









$





-









$





17,417















Total Other







$





5,693









$





11,724









$





-









$





17,417







































Total Revenue







$





377,463









$





351,612









$





-









$





729,075





































Depreciation





$





63,708









$





73,995









$





633









$





138,336













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





1,006









$





6,901









$





-









$





7,907













Total operating expenses





$





301,690









$





396,055









$





32,125









$





729,870













Operating income (loss)





$





75,773









$





(44,443





)





$





(32,125





)





$





(795





)









Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(12,844





)





$





18,267









$





-









$





5,423







































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





140,487









$





36,453









$





(31,492





)





$





145,448













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





127,151









$





79,828









$





(22,895





)





$





184,084





































* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments















































Table 4 (continued)













































ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total







































Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





16,333









$





527









$





-









$





16,860













Consumer









92,153













3,510













-













95,663













Total





$





108,486









$





4,037









$





-









$





112,523





































Fixed

























Business





$





71,215









$





143,322









$





-









$





214,537













Consumer









167,953













90,283













-













258,236













Total





$





239,168









$





233,605









$





-









$





472,773





































Carrier Services





$





14,686









$





128,195









$





-









$





142,881













Other









3,066













3,839













-













6,905







































Total Communications Services







$





365,406









$





369,676









$





-









$





735,082







































Construction







$





-









$





10,629









$





-









$





10,629





































Managed services





$





5,327









$





11,178









$





-









$





16,505







































Total Other







$





5,327









$





11,178









$





-









$





16,505







































Total Revenue







$





370,733









$





391,483









$





-









$





762,216





































Depreciation





$





57,420









$





81,594









$





2,613









$





141,627













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





1,253









$





11,383









$





-









$





12,636













Total operating expenses





$





317,313









$





397,005









$





34,723









$





749,041













Operating income (loss)





$





53,420









$





(5,522





)





$





(34,723





)





$





13,175













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(7,105





)





$





11,321









$





-









$





4,216







































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





112,093









$





87,455









$





(32,110





)





$





167,438













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





115,955









$





99,933









$





(26,437





)





$





189,451







































Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023):



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





26,354









$





33,574









$





2,239









$





62,167













Total current assets









107,469













162,768













11,035













281,272













Fixed assets, net









481,911













593,833













4,915













1,080,659













Total assets









672,171













1,019,924













91,619













1,783,714













Total current liabilities









86,540













169,297













37,357













293,194













Total debt, including current portion









64,254













293,607













159,009













516,870





































(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

















(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA





















* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments



















































































Table 5





















ATN International, Inc.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





18,830









$





(1,591





)





$





(8,565





)





$





8,674













Depreciation expense









12,894













17,942













303













31,139













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









251













1,740













-













1,991















EBITDA









$









31,975













$









18,091













$









(8,262









)









$









41,804







































Stock-based compensation









35













137













1,544













1,716













Transaction-related charges









-













-













1,038













1,038













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









333













1,287













48













1,668















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









32,343













$









19,515













$









(5,632









)









$









46,226

































































For the three months ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:











































International





Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and





Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





12,244









$





(1,803





)





$





(7,177





)





$





3,264













Depreciation expense









14,774













19,279













583













34,636













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









269













2,853













-













3,122















EBITDA









$









27,287













$









20,329













$









(6,594









)









$









41,022







































Stock-based compensation









125













137













1,801













2,063













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









3,491













3,097













-













6,588













Transaction-related charges









-













38













16













54













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









(35





)









3,888













(2,564





)









1,289















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









30,868













$









27,489













$









(7,341









)









$









51,016





































































Table 5 (continued)





















ATN International, Inc.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures













(In Thousands)





































For the year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





75,773









$





(44,443





)





$





(32,125





)





$





(795





)









Depreciation expense









63,708













73,995













633













138,336













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









1,006













6,901













-













7,907















EBITDA









$









140,487













$









36,453













$









(31,492









)









$









145,448







































Stock-based compensation









354













621













7,261













8,236













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









1,489













1,167













879













3,535













Transaction-related charges









-













3,789













1,058













4,847













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









(15,179





)









2,529













(601





)









(13,251





)









Goodwill impairment









-













35,269













-













35,269















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









127,151













$









79,828













$









(22,895









)









$









184,084

































































For the year ended December 31, 2023 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





53,420









$





(5,522





)





$





(34,723





)





$





13,175













Depreciation expense









57,420













81,594













2,613













141,627













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









1,253













11,383













-













12,636















EBITDA









$









112,093













$









87,455













$









(32,110









)









$









167,438







































Stock-based compensation









431













247













7,857













8,535













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









3,491













7,737













-













11,228













Transaction-related charges









-













171













380













551













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









(60





)









4,323













(2,564





)









1,699















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









115,955













$









99,933













$









(26,437









)









$









189,451









































































Table 6













ATN International, Inc.













Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio













(in Thousands)











































December 31,









December 31,























2024





















2023































































Current portion of long-term debt *









$





8,226













$





24,290













Long-term debt, net of current portion *













549,130

















492,580





































Total debt









$





557,356













$





516,870





































Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













90,538

















62,167





































Net Debt









$





466,818













$





454,703





























































Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended









$





184,084













$





189,451





























































Net Debt Ratio













2.54

















2.40





































* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility





























________________________







1



See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.







2



For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA







3



Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.