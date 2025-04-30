Stocks
ATNI

ATN International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Improved Cash Flow

April 30, 2025 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

ATN International reported a 4% revenue decline, but increased Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

ATN International, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing an 11% increase in broadband homes passed and a 2% increase in total high-speed subscribers compared to the previous year. Revenues decreased by 4% to $179.3 million, with an operating income of $2.7 million and a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.69 per share. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $44.3 million, while net cash from operating activities surged by 55% to $35.9 million. The company's capital expenditures totaled $20.8 million, and its net debt ratio stood at 2.52x. Looking ahead, ATN reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, predicting revenue in line with the previous year at around $725 million and an adjusted EBITDA expected to remain flat at approximately $184 million, while capital expenditures are projected to be between $90 million and $100 million.

Potential Positives

  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%, indicating growth in network reach and potential for increased customer acquisition.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% year-over-year to $44.3 million, demonstrating effective cost management despite revenue decline.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million, reflecting improved cash flow and operational efficiency.
  • The company reaffirmed its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, indicating confidence in future performance amid a transition strategy.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth.
  • Net loss increased to $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share, reflecting a worsening financial position year-over-year.
  • Operating income decreased significantly from $4.6 million to $2.7 million, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or challenges in profitability.

FAQ

What were ATN's total revenues in Q1 2025?

ATN's total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $179.3 million.

How much did ATN's adjusted EBITDA increase in Q1 2025?

ATN's adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% to $44.3 million in Q1 2025.

What is the expected full-year revenue outlook for 2025?

ATN expects full-year revenue for 2025 to be in line with 2024's result of $725 million.

When is ATN'searnings conference callscheduled?

ATN'searnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

What was ATN's net loss in Q1 2025?

ATN reported a net loss of $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share, in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ATNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATNI stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights




  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%


  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%


  • Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million


  • Operating income decreased to $2.7 million


  • Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    1

    increased 2% to $44.3 million


  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million


  • Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio

    3

    was 2.52x on March 31, 2025








Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025




  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA

    2

    is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million


  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio

    3

    is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024








Earnings Conference Call



Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv







BEVERLY, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer



“Our first quarter results reflect steady operational execution as we continue navigating a dynamic industry landscape. While revenues declined year-over-year due to the wind-down of subsidy programs, we delivered a modest year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA supported by disciplined cost management. We also improved free cash flow, reflecting both focused capital management and the contribution of our network enhancements and expansion initiatives.



“Internationally, we maintained positive momentum with consistent demand for high-speed services and continued operational efficiency contributing to a year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Domestically, we are executing on our transition strategy, aligning our networks with business and carrier solutions to create a more sustainable revenue base. While these actions are having a near-term impact on revenue, we remain confident they will expand margins and cash generation over time.



“As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”




First Quarter 2025 Financial Results




Consolidated revenues

were $179.3 million in the first quarter, down 4% versus $186.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as previously disclosed.




Operating income

was $2.7 million in the first quarter versus $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. These improvements were offset by lower revenues and increases in transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses and losses on the disposition of assets and transfers.




Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders

in the first quarter of 2025 was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.50) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.




Adjusted


EBITDA



1


was $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 2% from $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.




Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)



The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.















































































































































































































































































































































































For Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024













2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024



International

International

US

US

Corporate and

Corporate and

Total

Total



Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Telecom

Other*

Other*

ATN

ATN


Total Revenue:

$

94,496


$

93,059


$

84,798


$

93,735


$

-


$

-


$

179,294


$

186,794


Mobility

26,041


26,037


39


838


-


-


26,080


26,875


Fixed

61,365


61,321


51,659


57,884


-


-


113,024


119,205


Carrier Services

3,904


3,574


29,227


30,052


-


-


33,131


33,626


Construction

-


-


1,046


1,586


-


-


1,046


1,586


All other

3,186


2,127


2,827


3,375


-


-


6,013


5,502











Operating Income (Loss)
$
14,750

$
11,685

$
(2,415
)
$
597

$
(9,668
)
$
(7,708
)
$
2,667

$
4,574


EBITDA (2)
$
30,378

$
28,060

$
16,844

$
20,463

$
(8,803
)
$
(7,630
)
$
38,419

$
40,893


Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,390

$
29,273

$
17,515

$
20,703

$
(5,566
)
$
(6,458
)
$
44,339

$
43,518


Capital Expenditures**
$
10,803

$
16,915

$
10,026

$
17,759

$
2

$
1,341

$
20,831

$
36,015










* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.





Operating Metrics














































































































































































































































Operating Metrics










2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Q1 2025



Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

vs. Q1 2024









High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed
427,300

426,100

399,500

396,100

386,300

11
%


High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers
141,300

140,800

141,100

140,600

138,900

2
%









Broadband Homes Passed
801,500

800,900

798,400

798,300

789,700

1
%


Broadband Customers
199,800

203,200

205,900

211,400

212,500

-6
%









Fiber Route Miles
11,944

11,921

11,901

11,880

11,692

2
%









International Mobile Subscribers







Pre-Paid
332,300

329,300

336,400

339,000

346,400

-4
%


Post-Paid
59,600

59,500

58,700

57,900

57,300

4
%


Total
391,900

388,800

395,100

396,900

403,700

-3
%









Blended Churn
3.32
%
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.44
%
3.34
%

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.








Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.





Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

as of March 31, 2025 increased to $97.3 million and total debt was $562.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt


3


ratio was 2.52x on March 31, 2025.




Net cash provided by operating activities

increased to $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million in the prior year period primarily as a result of working capital improvements.




Capital expenditures

were $20.8 million net of $22.4 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.




Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases




Quarterly dividends

ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on April 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.




Share repurchases

. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.




2025 Business Outlook



“In 2025, our priority is expanding cash flow and fully capturing the benefits of the strategic investments we’ve made over the past three years,” said Martin. “While domestic revenue will reflect our deliberate transition away from legacy services, our International segment is positioned to deliver profitable growth. Across the business, we are maintaining disciplined capital spending, leveraging available grant funding, and optimizing cost structures to support sustainable performance improvements.”



ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:




  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA


    2


    is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million


  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)


  • Net Debt Ratio


    3


    is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x







For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.




Conference Call Information




Call Date

: Thursday, May 1, 2025



Call Time

: 10:00 a.m. ET



Webcast Link:




https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv




Live Call Participant Link

:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId6b6354b10124b4fb2c1d82771c67755





Webcast Link Instructions





You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations



. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.




About ATN



ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit


www.atni.com


.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms



In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.




EBITDA

is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.




Adjusted EBITDA

is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.




Net Debt

is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.




Net Debt Ratio

is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.



The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.




Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





























Contact



Michele Satrowsky
Adam Rogers

Corporate Treasurer
Investor Relations

ATN International, Inc.
Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.

978-619-1300

ATNI@investorrelations.com































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 1


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in Thousands)






March 31,

December 31,



2025



2024

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,452


$
73,393

Restricted cash

13,807



15,851

Customer receivable

7,713



7,986

Other current assets

200,735



211,931





Total current assets

305,707



309,161





Property, plant and equipment, net

1,029,165



1,040,193

Operating lease right-of-use assets

97,683



99,427

Customer receivable - long term

40,289



41,030

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

129,009



130,144

Other assets

105,596



107,148





Total assets
$
1,707,449


$
1,727,103





Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:



Current portion of long-term debt
$
8,226


$
8,226

Current portion of customer receivable credit facility

8,127



8,031

Taxes payable

8,089



8,234

Current portion of lease liabilities

17,164



16,188

Other current liabilities

222,066



226,635





Total current liabilities

263,672



267,314





Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
554,158


$
549,130

Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion

34,105



36,203

Deferred income taxes

3,474



4,882

Lease liabilities

73,910



77,469

Other long-term liabilities

119,855



120,351





Total liabilities

1,049,174



1,055,349





Redeemable non-controlling interests

77,555



76,303





Stockholders' equity:



Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity

473,335



489,493

Non-controlling interests

107,385



105,958





Total stockholders' equity

580,720



595,451





Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity
$
1,707,449


$
1,727,103




































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 2


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)






Three Months Ended,

March 31,




2025




2024

Revenues:



Communications services
$
174,031


$
181,268

Construction

1,046



1,586

Other

4,217



3,940

Total revenue

179,294



186,794





Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):



Cost of services and other

78,224



80,390

Cost of construction revenue

1,501



1,570

Selling, general and administrative

55,228



61,315

Stock-based compensation

1,905



1,909

Transaction-related charges

1,436



19

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

1,830



1,190

Depreciation

34,527



34,340

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

1,226



1,980

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers

750



(493
)

Total operating expenses

176,627



182,220





Operating income (loss)

2,667



4,574





Other income (expense):



Interest expense, net

(11,678
)


(11,075
)

Other income (expense)

(2,568
)


172

Other income (expense), net

(14,246
)


(10,903
)





Loss before income taxes

(11,579
)


(6,329
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(192
)


1,619





Net income (loss)

(11,387
)


(7,948
)





Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net

2,459



1,633





Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders
$
(8,928
)

$
(6,315
)





Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:







Basic
$
(0.69
)

$
(0.50
)





Diluted
$
(0.69
)

$
(0.50
)





Weighted average common shares outstanding:



Basic

15,131



15,437

Diluted

15,131



15,437











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 3


ATN International, Inc.


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements


(in Thousands)




Three Months Ended March 31,




2025




2024





Net loss
$
(11,387
)

$
(7,948
)

Depreciation

34,527



34,340

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

1,226



1,980

Provision for doubtful accounts

1,854



1,322

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

716



625

(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers

750



(493
)

Stock-based compensation

1,905



1,909

Deferred income taxes

(2,520
)


(2,181
)

(Gain) loss on equity investments

4



(170
)

Decrease in customer receivable

1,015



254

Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes

2,223



3,966

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

5,592



(10,428
)





Net cash provided by operating activities

35,905



23,176





Capital expenditures

(20,832
)


(36,016
)

Government capital programs:



Amounts disbursed

(22,445
)


(13,473
)

Amounts received

17,281



10,546

Net proceeds from sale of assets

141



3,655

Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments

715



176

Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets

-



(573
)





Net cash used in investing activities

(25,140
)


(35,685
)





Dividends paid on common stock

(3,627
)


(3,701
)

Finance lease payments

(494
)


(443
)

Term loan - repayments

(1,653
)


(3,801
)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(172
)


(72
)

Revolving credit facilities – borrowings

13,000



46,000

Revolving credit facilities – repayments

(7,000
)


(18,302
)

Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility

-



3,700

Repayment of customer receivable credit facility

(2,030
)


(1,804
)

Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation

(730
)


(1,896
)

Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan

-



(121
)

Purchases of noncontrolling interests

(44
)


-





Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(2,750
)


19,560





Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

8,015



7,051





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

89,244



62,167





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
97,259


$
69,218






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 4


ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total







Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
4,849

$
39

$
-

$
4,888

Consumer

21,192


-


-


21,192

Total
$
26,041

$
39

$
-

$
26,080






Fixed




Business
$
18,493

$
29,244

$
-

$
47,737

Consumer

42,872


22,415


-


65,287

Total
$
61,365

$
51,659

$
-

$
113,024






Carrier Services
$
3,904

$
29,227

$
-

$
33,131

Other

1,740


56


-


1,796







Total Communications Services
$
93,050

$
80,981

$
-

$
174,031







Construction
$
-

$
1,046

$
-

$
1,046






Managed services
$
1,446

$
2,771

$
-

$
4,217


Total Other
$
1,446

$
2,771

$
-

$
4,217







Total Revenue
$
94,496

$
84,798

$
-

$
179,294






Depreciation
$
15,377

$
18,284

$
865

$
34,526

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251

$
975

$
-

$
1,226

Total operating expenses
$
79,746

$
87,213

$
9,668

$
176,627

Operating income (loss)
$
14,750

$
(2,415
)
$
(9,668
)
$
2,667

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,474
)
$
3,933

$
-

$
2,459







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
30,378

$
16,844

$
(8,803
)
$
38,419

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,390

$
17,515

$
(5,566
)
$
44,339







Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2025):




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
51,615

$
44,529

$
1,116

$
97,260

Total current assets

150,933


146,714


8,060


305,707

Fixed assets, net

461,077


559,816


8,272


1,029,165

Total assets

689,243


926,372


91,834


1,707,449

Total current liabilities

96,590


130,274


36,808


263,672

Total debt, including current portion

59,875


315,862


186,647


562,384






* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments













Table 4 (continued)







ATN International, Inc.


Selected Segment Financial Information


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total


Statement of Operations Data:





Revenue




Mobility




Business
$
4,808

$
74

$
-

$
4,882

Consumer

21,229


764


-


21,993

Total
$
26,037

$
838

$
-

$
26,875






Fixed




Business
$
18,532

$
34,965

$
-

$
53,497

Consumer

42,789


22,919


-


65,708

Total
$
61,321

$
57,884

$
-

$
119,205






Carrier Services
$
3,574

$
30,052

$
-

$
33,626

Other

818


744


-


1,562







Total Communications Services
$
91,750

$
89,518

$
-

$
181,268







Construction
$
-

$
1,586

$
-

$
1,586






Managed services
$
1,309

$
2,631

$
-

$
3,940







Total Other
$
1,309

$
2,631

$
-

$
3,940







Total Revenue
$
93,059

$
93,735

$
-

$
186,794






Depreciation
$
16,124

$
18,138

$
78

$
34,340

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251

$
1,728

$
-

$
1,979

Total operating expenses
$
81,374

$
93,138

$
7,708

$
182,220

Operating income (loss)
$
11,685

$
597

$
(7,708
)
$
4,574

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,436
)
$
3,069

$
-

$
1,633







Non GAAP measures:




EBITDA (2)
$
28,060

$
20,463

$
(7,630
)
$
40,893

Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
29,273

$
20,703

$
(6,458
)
$
43,518







Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
35,231

$
51,604

$
2,408

$
89,243

Total current assets

129,866


168,754


10,541


309,161

Fixed assets, net

466,861


565,625


7,707


1,040,193

Total assets

675,642


957,914


93,547


1,727,103

Total current liabilities

85,588


147,490


34,236


267,314

Total debt, including current portion

59,850


316,242


181,264


557,356











(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments























































































































































































































































































































































































































Table 5


ATN International, Inc.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures


(In Thousands)







For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
14,750

$
(2,415
)
$
(9,668
)
$
2,667

Depreciation expense

15,377


18,284


865


34,526

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

251


975


-


1,226


EBITDA

$

30,378


$

16,844


$

(8,803

)

$

38,419






Stock-based compensation

215


78


1,611


1,904

Transaction-related charges

-


-


1,436


1,436

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

1,506


134


190


1,830

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

291


459


-


750


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

32,390


$

17,515


$

(5,566

)

$

44,339

















For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:









International Telecom


US Telecom


Corporate and Other *


Total











Operating income (loss)
$
11,685

$
597

$
(7,708
)
$
4,574

Depreciation expense

16,124


18,138


78


34,340

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

251


1,728


-


1,979


EBITDA

$

28,060


$

20,463


$

(7,630

)

$

40,893






Stock-based compensation

23


132


1,754


1,909

Restructuring and reorganization expenses

1,190


-


-


1,190

Transaction-related charges

-


-


19


19

(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers

-


108


(601
)

(493
)


ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

29,273


$

20,703


$

(6,458

)

$

43,518









































































































































































































Table 6






ATN International, Inc.


Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio


(in Thousands)










March 31,

December 31,




2025



2024









Current portion of long-term debt *
$
8,226


$
8,226

Long-term debt, net of current portion *

554,158



549,130





Total debt
$
562,384


$
557,356





Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

97,259



89,244





Net Debt
$
465,125


$
468,112









Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended
$
184,906


$
184,084









Net Debt Ratio

2.52



2.54









* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility






1

See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.




2

For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA





3

Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

ATNI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.