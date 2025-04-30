ATN International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Improved Cash Flow

ATN International reported a 4% revenue decline, but increased Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.

ATN International, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing an 11% increase in broadband homes passed and a 2% increase in total high-speed subscribers compared to the previous year. Revenues decreased by 4% to $179.3 million, with an operating income of $2.7 million and a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.69 per share. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $44.3 million, while net cash from operating activities surged by 55% to $35.9 million. The company's capital expenditures totaled $20.8 million, and its net debt ratio stood at 2.52x. Looking ahead, ATN reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, predicting revenue in line with the previous year at around $725 million and an adjusted EBITDA expected to remain flat at approximately $184 million, while capital expenditures are projected to be between $90 million and $100 million.

Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%, indicating growth in network reach and potential for increased customer acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% year-over-year to $44.3 million, demonstrating effective cost management despite revenue decline.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million, reflecting improved cash flow and operational efficiency.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, indicating confidence in future performance amid a transition strategy.

Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth.

Net loss increased to $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share, reflecting a worsening financial position year-over-year.

Operating income decreased significantly from $4.6 million to $2.7 million, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or challenges in profitability.

What were ATN's total revenues in Q1 2025?

ATN's total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were $179.3 million.

How much did ATN's adjusted EBITDA increase in Q1 2025?

ATN's adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% to $44.3 million in Q1 2025.

What is the expected full-year revenue outlook for 2025?

ATN expects full-year revenue for 2025 to be in line with 2024's result of $725 million.

When is ATN'searnings conference callscheduled?

ATN'searnings conference callis scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

What was ATN's net loss in Q1 2025?

ATN reported a net loss of $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share, in Q1 2025.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights









Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%



Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%



Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%



Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%



Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million



Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million



Operating income decreased to $2.7 million



Operating income decreased to $2.7 million



Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share



Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share



Adjusted EBITDA



1



increased 2% to $44.3 million



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $44.3 million



Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million



Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million



Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)



Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)



Net Debt Ratio



3



was 2.52x on March 31, 2025

















Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025









Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million



Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million



Adjusted EBITDA



2



is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million



Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Net Debt Ratio



3



is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024

















Earnings Conference Call







Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv















BEVERLY, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer







“Our first quarter results reflect steady operational execution as we continue navigating a dynamic industry landscape. While revenues declined year-over-year due to the wind-down of subsidy programs, we delivered a modest year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA supported by disciplined cost management. We also improved free cash flow, reflecting both focused capital management and the contribution of our network enhancements and expansion initiatives.





“Internationally, we maintained positive momentum with consistent demand for high-speed services and continued operational efficiency contributing to a year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Domestically, we are executing on our transition strategy, aligning our networks with business and carrier solutions to create a more sustainable revenue base. While these actions are having a near-term impact on revenue, we remain confident they will expand margins and cash generation over time.





“As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results









Consolidated revenues



were $179.3 million in the first quarter, down 4% versus $186.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as previously disclosed.







Operating income



was $2.7 million in the first quarter versus $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. These improvements were offset by lower revenues and increases in transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses and losses on the disposition of assets and transfers.







Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders



in the first quarter of 2025 was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.50) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.







Adjusted





EBITDA







1





was $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 2% from $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.







Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)







The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.















For Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024





























































2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024





















International









International









US









US









Corporate and









Corporate and









Total









Total

















Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









Telecom









Other*









Other*









ATN









ATN













Total Revenue:









$









94,496













$









93,059













$









84,798













$









93,735













$









-













$









-













$









179,294













$









186,794

















Mobility











26,041













26,037













39













838













-













-













26,080













26,875















Fixed











61,365













61,321













51,659













57,884













-













-













113,024













119,205















Carrier Services











3,904













3,574













29,227













30,052













-













-













33,131













33,626















Construction











-













-













1,046













1,586













-













-













1,046













1,586















All other











3,186













2,127













2,827













3,375













-













-













6,013













5,502























































Operating Income (Loss)







$





14,750









$





11,685









$





(2,415





)





$





597









$





(9,668





)





$





(7,708





)





$





2,667









$





4,574















EBITDA (2)







$





30,378









$





28,060









$





16,844









$





20,463









$





(8,803





)





$





(7,630





)





$





38,419









$





40,893















Adjusted EBITDA (1)







$





32,390









$





29,273









$





17,515









$





20,703









$





(5,566





)





$





(6,458





)





$





44,339









$





43,518















Capital Expenditures**







$





10,803









$





16,915









$





10,026









$





17,759









$





2









$





1,341









$





20,831









$





36,015





















































* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.









**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.















Operating Metrics













Operating Metrics

















































2025









2024









2024









2024









2024









Q1 2025

















Q1









Q4









Q3









Q2









Q1









vs. Q1 2024













































High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed







427,300









426,100









399,500









396,100









386,300









11





%











High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers







141,300









140,800









141,100









140,600









138,900









2





%











































Broadband Homes Passed







801,500









800,900









798,400









798,300









789,700









1





%











Broadband Customers







199,800









203,200









205,900









211,400









212,500









-6





%











































Fiber Route Miles







11,944









11,921









11,901









11,880









11,692









2





%











































International Mobile Subscribers





































Pre-Paid







332,300









329,300









336,400









339,000









346,400









-4





%











Post-Paid







59,600









59,500









58,700









57,900









57,300









4





%











Total







391,900









388,800









395,100









396,900









403,700









-3





%











































Blended Churn







3.32





%





3.51





%





3.47





%





3.44





%





3.34





%













*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.









































Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.















Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights









Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



as of March 31, 2025 increased to $97.3 million and total debt was $562.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt





3





ratio was 2.52x on March 31, 2025.







Net cash provided by operating activities



increased to $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million in the prior year period primarily as a result of working capital improvements.







Capital expenditures



were $20.8 million net of $22.4 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.







Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases









Quarterly dividends



ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on April 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.







Share repurchases



. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.







2025 Business Outlook







“In 2025, our priority is expanding cash flow and fully capturing the benefits of the strategic investments we’ve made over the past three years,” said Martin. “While domestic revenue will reflect our deliberate transition away from legacy services, our International segment is positioned to deliver profitable growth. Across the business, we are maintaining disciplined capital spending, leveraging available grant funding, and optimizing cost structures to support sustainable performance improvements.”





ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:







Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million



Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million



Adjusted EBITDA





2





is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million



Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)



Net Debt Ratio





3





is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x















For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.







Conference Call Information









Call Date



: Thursday, May 1, 2025







Call Time



: 10:00 a.m. ET







Webcast Link:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv









Live Call Participant Link



:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId6b6354b10124b4fb2c1d82771c67755











Webcast Link Instructions











You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at







https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations







. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.









About ATN







ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit





www.atni.com





.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms







In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.







EBITDA



is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.







Adjusted EBITDA



is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.







Net Debt



is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.







Net Debt Ratio



is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.





The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











Contact































Michele Satrowsky





Adam Rogers









Corporate Treasurer





Investor Relations









ATN International, Inc.





Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.









978-619-1300







ATNI@investorrelations.com



































Table 1















ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(in Thousands)

































March 31,









December 31,















2025

















2024















Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





83,452













$





73,393













Restricted cash









13,807

















15,851













Customer receivable









7,713

















7,986













Other current assets









200,735

















211,931

































Total current assets









305,707

















309,161

































Property, plant and equipment, net









1,029,165

















1,040,193













Operating lease right-of-use assets









97,683

















99,427













Customer receivable - long term









40,289

















41,030













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net









129,009

















130,144













Other assets









105,596

















107,148

































Total assets





$





1,707,449













$





1,727,103

































Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:





















Current portion of long-term debt





$





8,226













$





8,226













Current portion of customer receivable credit facility









8,127

















8,031













Taxes payable









8,089

















8,234













Current portion of lease liabilities









17,164

















16,188













Other current liabilities









222,066

















226,635

































Total current liabilities









263,672

















267,314

































Long-term debt, net of current portion





$





554,158













$





549,130













Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion









34,105

















36,203













Deferred income taxes









3,474

















4,882













Lease liabilities









73,910

















77,469













Other long-term liabilities









119,855

















120,351

































Total liabilities









1,049,174

















1,055,349

































Redeemable non-controlling interests









77,555

















76,303

































Stockholders' equity:





















Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity









473,335

















489,493













Non-controlling interests









107,385

















105,958

































Total stockholders' equity









580,720

















595,451

































Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity





$





1,707,449













$





1,727,103

















































Table 2























ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)



































Three Months Ended,









March 31,



















2025





















2024















Revenues:





















Communications services





$





174,031













$





181,268













Construction









1,046

















1,586













Other









4,217

















3,940













Total revenue









179,294

















186,794

































Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):





















Cost of services and other









78,224

















80,390













Cost of construction revenue









1,501

















1,570













Selling, general and administrative









55,228

















61,315













Stock-based compensation









1,905

















1,909













Transaction-related charges









1,436

















19













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









1,830

















1,190













Depreciation









34,527

















34,340













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









1,226

















1,980













(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers









750

















(493





)









Total operating expenses









176,627

















182,220

































Operating income (loss)









2,667

















4,574

































Other income (expense):





















Interest expense, net









(11,678





)













(11,075





)









Other income (expense)









(2,568





)













172













Other income (expense), net









(14,246





)













(10,903





)





























Loss before income taxes









(11,579





)













(6,329





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









(192





)













1,619

































Net income (loss)









(11,387





)













(7,948





)





























Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net









2,459

















1,633

































Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders





$





(8,928





)









$





(6,315





)





























Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:









































Basic





$





(0.69





)









$





(0.50





)





























Diluted





$





(0.69





)









$





(0.50





)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic









15,131

















15,437













Diluted









15,131

















15,437

















































Table 3















ATN International, Inc.













Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements













(in Thousands)



























Three Months Ended March 31,



















2025





















2024



































Net loss





$





(11,387





)









$





(7,948





)









Depreciation









34,527

















34,340













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









1,226

















1,980













Provision for doubtful accounts









1,854

















1,322













Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs









716

















625













(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers









750

















(493





)









Stock-based compensation









1,905

















1,909













Deferred income taxes









(2,520





)













(2,181





)









(Gain) loss on equity investments









4

















(170





)









Decrease in customer receivable









1,015

















254













Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes









2,223

















3,966













Change in other operating assets and liabilities









5,592

















(10,428





)





























Net cash provided by operating activities









35,905

















23,176

































Capital expenditures









(20,832





)













(36,016





)









Government capital programs:





















Amounts disbursed









(22,445





)













(13,473





)









Amounts received









17,281

















10,546













Net proceeds from sale of assets









141

















3,655













Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments









715

















176













Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets









-

















(573





)





























Net cash used in investing activities









(25,140





)













(35,685





)





























Dividends paid on common stock









(3,627





)













(3,701





)









Finance lease payments









(494





)













(443





)









Term loan - repayments









(1,653





)













(3,801





)









Payment of debt issuance costs









(172





)













(72





)









Revolving credit facilities – borrowings









13,000

















46,000













Revolving credit facilities – repayments









(7,000





)













(18,302





)









Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility









-

















3,700













Repayment of customer receivable credit facility









(2,030





)













(1,804





)









Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation









(730





)













(1,896





)









Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan









-

















(121





)









Purchases of noncontrolling interests









(44





)













-

































Net cash (used) provided by financing activities









(2,750





)













19,560

































Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









8,015

















7,051

































Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









89,244

















62,167

































Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





97,259













$





69,218

















































Table 4























ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total







































Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





4,849









$





39









$





-









$





4,888













Consumer









21,192













-













-













21,192













Total





$





26,041









$





39









$





-









$





26,080





































Fixed

























Business





$





18,493









$





29,244









$





-









$





47,737













Consumer









42,872













22,415













-













65,287













Total





$





61,365









$





51,659









$





-









$





113,024





































Carrier Services





$





3,904









$





29,227









$





-









$





33,131













Other









1,740













56













-













1,796







































Total Communications Services







$





93,050









$





80,981









$





-









$





174,031







































Construction







$





-









$





1,046









$





-









$





1,046





































Managed services





$





1,446









$





2,771









$





-









$





4,217















Total Other







$





1,446









$





2,771









$





-









$





4,217







































Total Revenue







$





94,496









$





84,798









$





-









$





179,294





































Depreciation





$





15,377









$





18,284









$





865









$





34,526













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





251









$





975









$





-









$





1,226













Total operating expenses





$





79,746









$





87,213









$





9,668









$





176,627













Operating income (loss)





$





14,750









$





(2,415





)





$





(9,668





)





$





2,667













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(1,474





)





$





3,933









$





-









$





2,459







































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





30,378









$





16,844









$





(8,803





)





$





38,419













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





32,390









$





17,515









$





(5,566





)





$





44,339







































Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2025):



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





51,615









$





44,529









$





1,116









$





97,260













Total current assets









150,933













146,714













8,060













305,707













Fixed assets, net









461,077













559,816













8,272













1,029,165













Total assets









689,243













926,372













91,834













1,707,449













Total current liabilities









96,590













130,274













36,808













263,672













Total debt, including current portion









59,875













315,862













186,647













562,384





































* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





























































Table 4 (continued)















































ATN International, Inc.













Selected Segment Financial Information













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total















Statement of Operations Data:





























Revenue



























Mobility

























Business





$





4,808









$





74









$





-









$





4,882













Consumer









21,229













764













-













21,993













Total





$





26,037









$





838









$





-









$





26,875





































Fixed

























Business





$





18,532









$





34,965









$





-









$





53,497













Consumer









42,789













22,919













-













65,708













Total





$





61,321









$





57,884









$





-









$





119,205





































Carrier Services





$





3,574









$





30,052









$





-









$





33,626













Other









818













744













-













1,562







































Total Communications Services







$





91,750









$





89,518









$





-









$





181,268







































Construction







$





-









$





1,586









$





-









$





1,586





































Managed services





$





1,309









$





2,631









$





-









$





3,940







































Total Other







$





1,309









$





2,631









$





-









$





3,940







































Total Revenue







$





93,059









$





93,735









$





-









$





186,794





































Depreciation





$





16,124









$





18,138









$





78









$





34,340













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions





$





251









$





1,728









$





-









$





1,979













Total operating expenses





$





81,374









$





93,138









$





7,708









$





182,220













Operating income (loss)





$





11,685









$





597









$





(7,708





)





$





4,574













Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests





$





(1,436





)





$





3,069









$





-









$





1,633







































Non GAAP measures:



























EBITDA (2)





$





28,060









$





20,463









$





(7,630





)





$





40,893













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$





29,273









$





20,703









$





(6,458





)





$





43,518







































Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





35,231









$





51,604









$





2,408









$





89,243













Total current assets









129,866













168,754













10,541













309,161













Fixed assets, net









466,861













565,625













7,707













1,040,193













Total assets









675,642













957,914













93,547













1,727,103













Total current liabilities









85,588













147,490













34,236













267,314













Total debt, including current portion









59,850













316,242













181,264













557,356





























































(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA









(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA









* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments

















































Table 5























ATN International, Inc.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures













(In Thousands)





































For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





14,750









$





(2,415





)





$





(9,668





)





$





2,667













Depreciation expense









15,377













18,284













865













34,526













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









251













975













-













1,226















EBITDA









$









30,378













$









16,844













$









(8,803









)









$









38,419







































Stock-based compensation









215













78













1,611













1,904













Transaction-related charges









-













-













1,436













1,436













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









1,506













134













190













1,830













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









291













459













-













750















ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









32,390













$









17,515













$









(5,566









)









$









44,339

























































































For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:











































International Telecom













US Telecom













Corporate and Other *













Total





























































Operating income (loss)





$





11,685









$





597









$





(7,708





)





$





4,574













Depreciation expense









16,124













18,138













78













34,340













Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions









251













1,728













-













1,979















EBITDA









$









28,060













$









20,463













$









(7,630









)









$









40,893







































Stock-based compensation









23













132













1,754













1,909













Restructuring and reorganization expenses









1,190













-













-













1,190













Transaction-related charges









-













-













19













19













(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers









-













108













(601





)









(493





)











ADJUSTED EBITDA









$









29,273













$









20,703













$









(6,458









)









$









43,518























































Table 6











































ATN International, Inc.













Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio













(in Thousands)























































March 31,









December 31,



















2025

















2024























































Current portion of long-term debt *





$





8,226













$





8,226













Long-term debt, net of current portion *









554,158

















549,130

































Total debt





$





562,384













$





557,356

































Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









97,259

















89,244

































Net Debt





$





465,125













$





468,112





















































Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended





$





184,906













$





184,084





















































Net Debt Ratio









2.52

















2.54





















































* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility























1



See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.







2



For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA











3



Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.



