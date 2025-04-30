ATN International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Improved Cash Flow

ATN International reported a 4% revenue decline, but increased Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.
ATN International, Inc. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing an 11% increase in broadband homes passed and a 2% increase in total high-speed subscribers compared to the previous year. Revenues decreased by 4% to $179.3 million, with an operating income of $2.7 million and a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.69 per share. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $44.3 million, while net cash from operating activities surged by 55% to $35.9 million. The company's capital expenditures totaled $20.8 million, and its net debt ratio stood at 2.52x. Looking ahead, ATN reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, predicting revenue in line with the previous year at around $725 million and an adjusted EBITDA expected to remain flat at approximately $184 million, while capital expenditures are projected to be between $90 million and $100 million.
Potential Positives
- Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%, indicating growth in network reach and potential for increased customer acquisition.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2% year-over-year to $44.3 million, demonstrating effective cost management despite revenue decline.
- Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million, reflecting improved cash flow and operational efficiency.
- The company reaffirmed its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook, indicating confidence in future performance amid a transition strategy.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million compared to the previous year, indicating potential challenges in sustaining growth.
- Net loss increased to $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share, reflecting a worsening financial position year-over-year.
- Operating income decreased significantly from $4.6 million to $2.7 million, highlighting potential operational inefficiencies or challenges in profitability.
Full Release
First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%
Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%
Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million
Operating income decreased to $2.7 million
Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share
Adjusted EBITDA
1
increased 2% to $44.3 million
Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million
Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio
3
was 2.52x on March 31, 2025
Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025
Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million
Adjusted EBITDA
2
is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million
Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio
3
is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024
Earnings Conference Call
Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv
BEVERLY, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer
“Our first quarter results reflect steady operational execution as we continue navigating a dynamic industry landscape. While revenues declined year-over-year due to the wind-down of subsidy programs, we delivered a modest year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA supported by disciplined cost management. We also improved free cash flow, reflecting both focused capital management and the contribution of our network enhancements and expansion initiatives.
“Internationally, we maintained positive momentum with consistent demand for high-speed services and continued operational efficiency contributing to a year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Domestically, we are executing on our transition strategy, aligning our networks with business and carrier solutions to create a more sustainable revenue base. While these actions are having a near-term impact on revenue, we remain confident they will expand margins and cash generation over time.
“As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Consolidated revenues
were $179.3 million in the first quarter, down 4% versus $186.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as previously disclosed.
Operating income
was $2.7 million in the first quarter versus $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. These improvements were offset by lower revenues and increases in transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses and losses on the disposition of assets and transfers.
Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders
in the first quarter of 2025 was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.50) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted
EBITDA
1
was $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 2% from $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)
The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.
For Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
2025
2024
International
International
US
US
Corporate and
Corporate and
Total
Total
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
Telecom
Other*
Other*
ATN
ATN
Total Revenue:
$
94,496
$
93,059
$
84,798
$
93,735
$
-
$
-
$
179,294
$
186,794
Mobility
26,041
26,037
39
838
-
-
26,080
26,875
Fixed
61,365
61,321
51,659
57,884
-
-
113,024
119,205
Carrier Services
3,904
3,574
29,227
30,052
-
-
33,131
33,626
Construction
-
-
1,046
1,586
-
-
1,046
1,586
All other
3,186
2,127
2,827
3,375
-
-
6,013
5,502
Operating Income (Loss)
$
14,750
$
11,685
$
(2,415
)
$
597
$
(9,668
)
$
(7,708
)
$
2,667
$
4,574
EBITDA (2)
$
30,378
$
28,060
$
16,844
$
20,463
$
(8,803
)
$
(7,630
)
$
38,419
$
40,893
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,390
$
29,273
$
17,515
$
20,703
$
(5,566
)
$
(6,458
)
$
44,339
$
43,518
Capital Expenditures**
$
10,803
$
16,915
$
10,026
$
17,759
$
2
$
1,341
$
20,831
$
36,015
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.
Operating Metrics
Operating Metrics
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
Q1 2025
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
vs. Q1 2024
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed
427,300
426,100
399,500
396,100
386,300
11
%
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers
141,300
140,800
141,100
140,600
138,900
2
%
Broadband Homes Passed
801,500
800,900
798,400
798,300
789,700
1
%
Broadband Customers
199,800
203,200
205,900
211,400
212,500
-6
%
Fiber Route Miles
11,944
11,921
11,901
11,880
11,692
2
%
International Mobile Subscribers
Pre-Paid
332,300
329,300
336,400
339,000
346,400
-4
%
Post-Paid
59,600
59,500
58,700
57,900
57,300
4
%
Total
391,900
388,800
395,100
396,900
403,700
-3
%
Blended Churn
3.32
%
3.51
%
3.47
%
3.44
%
3.34
%
*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.
Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
as of March 31, 2025 increased to $97.3 million and total debt was $562.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt
3
ratio was 2.52x on March 31, 2025.
Net cash provided by operating activities
increased to $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million in the prior year period primarily as a result of working capital improvements.
Capital expenditures
were $20.8 million net of $22.4 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.
Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases
Quarterly dividends
ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on April 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.
Share repurchases
. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.
2025 Business Outlook
“In 2025, our priority is expanding cash flow and fully capturing the benefits of the strategic investments we’ve made over the past three years,” said Martin. “While domestic revenue will reflect our deliberate transition away from legacy services, our International segment is positioned to deliver profitable growth. Across the business, we are maintaining disciplined capital spending, leveraging available grant funding, and optimizing cost structures to support sustainable performance improvements.”
ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:
Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million
Adjusted EBITDA
2
is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million
Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
Net Debt Ratio
3
is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x
For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.
Conference Call Information
Call Date
: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Call Time
: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv
Live Call Participant Link
:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId6b6354b10124b4fb2c1d82771c67755
Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at
https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations
. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.
About ATN
ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit
www.atni.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.
EBITDA
is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA
is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.
Net Debt
is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
Net Debt Ratio
is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.
The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact
Michele Satrowsky
Adam Rogers
Corporate Treasurer
Investor Relations
ATN International, Inc.
Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc.
978-619-1300
ATNI@investorrelations.com
Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
83,452
$
73,393
Restricted cash
13,807
15,851
Customer receivable
7,713
7,986
Other current assets
200,735
211,931
Total current assets
305,707
309,161
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,029,165
1,040,193
Operating lease right-of-use assets
97,683
99,427
Customer receivable - long term
40,289
41,030
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
129,009
130,144
Other assets
105,596
107,148
Total assets
$
1,707,449
$
1,727,103
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
8,226
$
8,226
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility
8,127
8,031
Taxes payable
8,089
8,234
Current portion of lease liabilities
17,164
16,188
Other current liabilities
222,066
226,635
Total current liabilities
263,672
267,314
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$
554,158
$
549,130
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion
34,105
36,203
Deferred income taxes
3,474
4,882
Lease liabilities
73,910
77,469
Other long-term liabilities
119,855
120,351
Total liabilities
1,049,174
1,055,349
Redeemable non-controlling interests
77,555
76,303
Stockholders' equity:
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity
473,335
489,493
Non-controlling interests
107,385
105,958
Total stockholders' equity
580,720
595,451
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity
$
1,707,449
$
1,727,103
Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
Three Months Ended,
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenues:
Communications services
$
174,031
$
181,268
Construction
1,046
1,586
Other
4,217
3,940
Total revenue
179,294
186,794
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):
Cost of services and other
78,224
80,390
Cost of construction revenue
1,501
1,570
Selling, general and administrative
55,228
61,315
Stock-based compensation
1,905
1,909
Transaction-related charges
1,436
19
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
1,830
1,190
Depreciation
34,527
34,340
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
1,226
1,980
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers
750
(493
)
Total operating expenses
176,627
182,220
Operating income (loss)
2,667
4,574
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(11,678
)
(11,075
)
Other income (expense)
(2,568
)
172
Other income (expense), net
(14,246
)
(10,903
)
Loss before income taxes
(11,579
)
(6,329
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(192
)
1,619
Net income (loss)
(11,387
)
(7,948
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net
2,459
1,633
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders
$
(8,928
)
$
(6,315
)
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.50
)
Diluted
$
(0.69
)
$
(0.50
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
15,131
15,437
Diluted
15,131
15,437
Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net loss
$
(11,387
)
$
(7,948
)
Depreciation
34,527
34,340
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
1,226
1,980
Provision for doubtful accounts
1,854
1,322
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
716
625
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers
750
(493
)
Stock-based compensation
1,905
1,909
Deferred income taxes
(2,520
)
(2,181
)
(Gain) loss on equity investments
4
(170
)
Decrease in customer receivable
1,015
254
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes
2,223
3,966
Change in other operating assets and liabilities
5,592
(10,428
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,905
23,176
Capital expenditures
(20,832
)
(36,016
)
Government capital programs:
Amounts disbursed
(22,445
)
(13,473
)
Amounts received
17,281
10,546
Net proceeds from sale of assets
141
3,655
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments
715
176
Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets
-
(573
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,140
)
(35,685
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(3,627
)
(3,701
)
Finance lease payments
(494
)
(443
)
Term loan - repayments
(1,653
)
(3,801
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(172
)
(72
)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings
13,000
46,000
Revolving credit facilities – repayments
(7,000
)
(18,302
)
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility
-
3,700
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility
(2,030
)
(1,804
)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation
(730
)
(1,896
)
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan
-
(121
)
Purchases of noncontrolling interests
(44
)
-
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
(2,750
)
19,560
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
8,015
7,051
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
89,244
62,167
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
97,259
$
69,218
Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
4,849
$
39
$
-
$
4,888
Consumer
21,192
-
-
21,192
Total
$
26,041
$
39
$
-
$
26,080
Fixed
Business
$
18,493
$
29,244
$
-
$
47,737
Consumer
42,872
22,415
-
65,287
Total
$
61,365
$
51,659
$
-
$
113,024
Carrier Services
$
3,904
$
29,227
$
-
$
33,131
Other
1,740
56
-
1,796
Total Communications Services
$
93,050
$
80,981
$
-
$
174,031
Construction
$
-
$
1,046
$
-
$
1,046
Managed services
$
1,446
$
2,771
$
-
$
4,217
Total Other
$
1,446
$
2,771
$
-
$
4,217
Total Revenue
$
94,496
$
84,798
$
-
$
179,294
Depreciation
$
15,377
$
18,284
$
865
$
34,526
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251
$
975
$
-
$
1,226
Total operating expenses
$
79,746
$
87,213
$
9,668
$
176,627
Operating income (loss)
$
14,750
$
(2,415
)
$
(9,668
)
$
2,667
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,474
)
$
3,933
$
-
$
2,459
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
30,378
$
16,844
$
(8,803
)
$
38,419
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
32,390
$
17,515
$
(5,566
)
$
44,339
Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2025):
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
51,615
$
44,529
$
1,116
$
97,260
Total current assets
150,933
146,714
8,060
305,707
Fixed assets, net
461,077
559,816
8,272
1,029,165
Total assets
689,243
926,372
91,834
1,707,449
Total current liabilities
96,590
130,274
36,808
263,672
Total debt, including current portion
59,875
315,862
186,647
562,384
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
Table 4 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Statement of Operations Data:
Revenue
Mobility
Business
$
4,808
$
74
$
-
$
4,882
Consumer
21,229
764
-
21,993
Total
$
26,037
$
838
$
-
$
26,875
Fixed
Business
$
18,532
$
34,965
$
-
$
53,497
Consumer
42,789
22,919
-
65,708
Total
$
61,321
$
57,884
$
-
$
119,205
Carrier Services
$
3,574
$
30,052
$
-
$
33,626
Other
818
744
-
1,562
Total Communications Services
$
91,750
$
89,518
$
-
$
181,268
Construction
$
-
$
1,586
$
-
$
1,586
Managed services
$
1,309
$
2,631
$
-
$
3,940
Total Other
$
1,309
$
2,631
$
-
$
3,940
Total Revenue
$
93,059
$
93,735
$
-
$
186,794
Depreciation
$
16,124
$
18,138
$
78
$
34,340
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
$
251
$
1,728
$
-
$
1,979
Total operating expenses
$
81,374
$
93,138
$
7,708
$
182,220
Operating income (loss)
$
11,685
$
597
$
(7,708
)
$
4,574
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1,436
)
$
3,069
$
-
$
1,633
Non GAAP measures:
EBITDA (2)
$
28,060
$
20,463
$
(7,630
)
$
40,893
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
29,273
$
20,703
$
(6,458
)
$
43,518
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
35,231
$
51,604
$
2,408
$
89,243
Total current assets
129,866
168,754
10,541
309,161
Fixed assets, net
466,861
565,625
7,707
1,040,193
Total assets
675,642
957,914
93,547
1,727,103
Total current liabilities
85,588
147,490
34,236
267,314
Total debt, including current portion
59,850
316,242
181,264
557,356
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
14,750
$
(2,415
)
$
(9,668
)
$
2,667
Depreciation expense
15,377
18,284
865
34,526
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
251
975
-
1,226
EBITDA
$
30,378
$
16,844
$
(8,803
)
$
38,419
Stock-based compensation
215
78
1,611
1,904
Transaction-related charges
-
-
1,436
1,436
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
1,506
134
190
1,830
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
291
459
-
750
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
32,390
$
17,515
$
(5,566
)
$
44,339
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:
International Telecom
US Telecom
Corporate and Other *
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
11,685
$
597
$
(7,708
)
$
4,574
Depreciation expense
16,124
18,138
78
34,340
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions
251
1,728
-
1,979
EBITDA
$
28,060
$
20,463
$
(7,630
)
$
40,893
Stock-based compensation
23
132
1,754
1,909
Restructuring and reorganization expenses
1,190
-
-
1,190
Transaction-related charges
-
-
19
19
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers
-
108
(601
)
(493
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
29,273
$
20,703
$
(6,458
)
$
43,518
Table 6
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
Current portion of long-term debt *
$
8,226
$
8,226
Long-term debt, net of current portion *
554,158
549,130
Total debt
$
562,384
$
557,356
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
97,259
89,244
Net Debt
$
465,125
$
468,112
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended
$
184,906
$
184,084
Net Debt Ratio
2.52
2.54
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility
1
See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.
2
For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA
3
Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.
