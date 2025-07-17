ATN International, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 7, Hosting Conference Call on August 8

ATN International will release Q2 2025 results on August 7, hosting a conference call on August 8.

ATN International, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results on August 7, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call on August 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast or access a replay through the company's Investor Relations website. Participants who wish to join the live call must register in advance to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN. ATN, based in Beverly, Massachusetts, provides digital infrastructure and communications services, focusing on rural and remote markets in the U.S. and internationally.

BEVERLY, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 8, 2025.





Key details regarding the call are as follows:







Call Date:



Friday, August 8, 2025







Call Time:



10:00 a.m. ET







Webcast Link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/734nzkmk









Live Call Participant Link:









https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI2e5e4d582ca04d33aa94bba527f70909











Webcast Link Instructions









You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations



. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.









Live Call Participant Instructions









To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.







About ATN







ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities.





For more information, please visit



www.atni.com



.







Contact:







Michele Satrowsky





Corporate Treasurer





ATN International Inc.





978-619-1300





Adam Rogers





Investor Relations





ATNI@investorrelations.com



