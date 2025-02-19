ATN International, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 4, 2025

ATN International will release 2024 financial results on March 4, followed by a conference call on March 5.

Quiver AI Summary

ATN International, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, with options for participation available through a registration link. The call will be accessible via a live audio webcast, and a replay will be provided later the same day. ATN, based in Beverly, Massachusetts, offers digital infrastructure and communication services, focusing on rural and remote markets in the U.S. and the Caribbean, providing high-speed internet, data services, and communication solutions. Further details can be found on their Investor Relations website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 results provides transparency and shows the company's commitment to keeping investors informed.

Scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, demonstrating a proactive approach to communication.

The provision of an investor presentation during the call enhances understanding of the company's performance and future outlook.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any guidance or expectations for fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, which may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's financial performance.

FAQ

When will ATN International release its 2024 financial results?

ATN International will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on March 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call to discuss the results is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on March 5, 2025.

How can I access the live conference call?

You can access the live conference call via the Webcast Link or by registering through the Live Call Participant Link provided in the announcement.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

What services does ATN International provide?

ATN International provides advanced wireless and wireline connectivity, fiber optic transport, and carrier communications services primarily for rural and remote markets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ATNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATNI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.





Key details regarding the call are as follows:







Call Date:



Wednesday, March 5, 2025







Call Time:



10:00 a.m. ET







Webcast Link:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/93i8ymna









Live Call Participant Link:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4ac03bb430dd4e72b948402c521017f0











Webcast Link Instructions









You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations



. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.









Live Call Participant Instructions









To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.







About ATN







ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities.





For more information, please visit



www.atni.com



.







Contact:







Michele Satrowsky





Corporate Treasurer





ATN International Inc.





978-619-1300





Adam Rogers





Investor Relations





ATNI@investorrelations.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.