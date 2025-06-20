ATN International, Inc. Announces 15% Increase in Quarterly Dividend to $0.275 Per Share

ATN International, Inc. announces a 15% quarterly dividend increase, reflecting confidence in financial strength and cash flow generation.

ATN International, Inc. announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.275 per share, payable on July 7, 2025, to shareholders of record by June 30, 2025. CEO Brad Martin highlighted this decision as a reflection of the company's financial strength and anticipated cash flow. The company remains focused on leveraging investments made during its recent capital spending cycle while continuing to manage costs and improve efficiency. ATN International provides digital infrastructure and communications services mainly in rural and remote markets, including advanced connectivity and enterprise communication solutions.

The Board of Directors approved a 15% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share, highlighting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in ATN International's financial strength and future cash flow generation.

The company's focus on monetizing recent investments and implementing cost management initiatives suggests a proactive approach to enhancing operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Continued investment in infrastructure, particularly in rural and remote markets, positions ATN International to capture growing demand and potentially expand its market share.

The press release highlights a focus on cost management and efficiency initiatives, which may imply prior inefficiencies or financial concerns that prompted the need for such measures.



The company's emphasis on monetizing investments made during a recent strategic capital spending cycle could suggest that previous investments have not yet yielded expected returns, raising questions about their financial planning and execution.



While the dividend increase signals confidence, it could also be viewed as a potential risk if not supported by solid financial performance, particularly in a volatile economic environment.

What is the new quarterly dividend amount for ATN International?

ATN International has increased its quarterly dividend to $0.275 per share.

When will the new dividend be paid?

The new dividend will be payable on July 7, 2025.

Who is eligible for the dividend payment?

Stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025, will be eligible for the dividend payment.

What is the percentage increase in the dividend?

The quarterly dividend has been increased by 15%.

What is ATN International's focus in terms of market services?

ATN International focuses on providing digital infrastructure and communications services, especially in rural and remote markets.

$ATNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ATNI stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

