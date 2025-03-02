ATN INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $ATNI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATN INTERNATIONAL ($ATNI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $182,696,963 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATNI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ATN INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of ATN INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 519,266 shares (-84.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,728,861
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 217,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,657,133
- GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 206,100 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,464,540
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 140,828 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,367,318
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 85,156 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,431,472
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 67,651 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,137,213
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 67,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,127,160
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ATN INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $12,500 of award payments to $ATNI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.