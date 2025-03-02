News & Insights

ATN INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $ATNI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 02, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

ATN INTERNATIONAL ($ATNI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $182,696,963 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

ATN INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of ATN INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATN INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $12,500 of award payments to $ATNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

