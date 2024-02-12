ATN International (ATNI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ATN International Inc (Symbol: ATNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.45, changing hands as high as $36.32 per share. ATN International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATNI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.53 per share, with $48.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.05.

