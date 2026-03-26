ATN International (ATNI) Price Target Increased by 76.92% to 70.38

The average one-year price target for ATN International (NasdaqGS:ATNI) has been revised to $70.38 / share. This is an increase of 76.92% from the prior estimate of $39.78 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 155.37% from the latest reported closing price of $27.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATN International. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 51.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATNI is 0.04%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.25% to 8,925K shares. The put/call ratio of ATNI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,457K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 51.89% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 663K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 412K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 2.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 411K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%.

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