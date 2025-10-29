ATN International (ATNI) Price Target Increased by 26.32% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for ATN International (NasdaqGS:ATNI) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 26.32% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 139.53% from the latest reported closing price of $15.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in ATN International. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATNI is 0.04%, an increase of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 10,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ATNI is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 1,584K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,601K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 627K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 433K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 36.92% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 387K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 364K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATNI by 30.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.