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ATN International Appoints Naji Khoury As Chief Executive Officer

April 07, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ATN International, Inc. (ATNI), a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Naji Khoury as chief executive officer with effect from April 20.

Khoury will succeed Brad Martin, who will step down as CEO. Prior to joining ATN, Khoury spent 14 years at Liberty Communications Puerto Rico, including the last six years as CEO, where he oversaw operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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