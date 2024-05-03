Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $45.5 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $52.7 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $426.6 million from $418.6 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $45.5 Mln. vs. $52.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $426.6 Mln vs. $418.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10-$2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.61 Bln-$1.68 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.