Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $59.9 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $56.2 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $453.5 million from $432.6 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.9 Mln. vs. $56.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $453.5 Mln vs. $432.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.685 - $1.735 Bln

