Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $56.2 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $46.2 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.7 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $432.6 million from $413.6 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $56.2 Mln. vs. $46.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $432.6 Mln vs. $413.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $1.625-$1.675 Bln

