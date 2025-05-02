Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $44.7 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $45.5 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $416.5 million from $426.6 million last year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.7 Mln. vs. $45.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $416.5 Mln vs. $426.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1,670 - $1,735 Mln

