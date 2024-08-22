Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 41.3% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7%. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ball (BALL). The stock is up 11.2% year-to-date.

In Ball's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.2% so far this year, meaning that ATMU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ball, however, belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #24. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmus Filtration Technologies and Ball as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.