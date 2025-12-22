Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 99 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ATMU has gained about 36.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 17.8% on average. This shows that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cummins (CMI). The stock is up 45.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cummins' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.2% this year, meaning that ATMU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cummins belongs to the Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +46.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Atmus Filtration Technologies and Cummins. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

