Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 28.5% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ball (BALL) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9%.

In Ball's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.1% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ball belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #12. The industry has moved +3.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Atmus Filtration Technologies and Ball. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

