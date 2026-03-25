Is Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 14.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 10.9% on average. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is LCI (LCII). The stock is up 1.4% year-to-date.

For LCI, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.2% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better in this area. LCI is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atmus Filtration Technologies and LCI as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.