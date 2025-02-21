ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ATMU Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES ($ATMU) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $406,700,000, missing estimates of $407,374,597 by $-674,597.
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ATMU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATMU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GRETCHEN R HAGGERTY purchased 5,848 shares for an estimated $199,999
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,072,559 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,202,861
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 2,027,617 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,442,034
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,632,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,948,773
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,038,541 shares (+806.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,690,036
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 826,421 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,379,174
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,271,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 584,270 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,891,698
