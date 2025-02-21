ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ATMU Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES ($ATMU) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $406,700,000, missing estimates of $407,374,597 by $-674,597.

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ATMU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATMU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GRETCHEN R HAGGERTY purchased 5,848 shares for an estimated $199,999

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

