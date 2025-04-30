ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ATMU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES ($ATMU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $429,687,821 and earnings of $0.60 per share.
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,072,559 shares (-38.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,202,861
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 2,027,617 shares (+79.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,442,034
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,632,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,948,773
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,038,541 shares (+806.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,690,036
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 826,421 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,379,174
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 584,270 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,891,698
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 573,423 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,466,713
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATMU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
