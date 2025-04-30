ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ATMU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES ($ATMU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $429,687,821 and earnings of $0.60 per share.

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATMU in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

