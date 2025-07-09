Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.49, changing hands as high as $38.61 per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATMU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATMU's low point in its 52 week range is $28.005 per share, with $45.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.70.

