Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Price Target Increased by 8.67% to 33.25

The average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) has been revised to 33.25 / share. This is an increase of 8.67% from the prior estimate of 30.60 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from the latest reported closing price of 32.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmus Filtration Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 23.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMU is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.00% to 35,505K shares. The put/call ratio of ATMU is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,603K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 76.38% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,946K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Weiss Asset Management holds 1,931K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 4.09% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,784K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,505K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing an increase of 48.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 99.74% over the last quarter.

