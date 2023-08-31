Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Price Target Increased by 6.80% to 28.05

The average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) has been revised to 28.05 / share. This is an increase of 6.80% from the prior estimate of 26.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.06% from the latest reported closing price of 22.98 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,215K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,078K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 855K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 757K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.