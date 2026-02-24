Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Price Target Increased by 20.76% to 72.68

The average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) has been revised to $72.68 / share. This is an increase of 20.76% from the prior estimate of $60.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.62% from the latest reported closing price of $65.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmus Filtration Technologies. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMU is 0.23%, an increase of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.77% to 96,252K shares. The put/call ratio of ATMU is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,678K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,081K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 32.98% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,825K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares , representing a decrease of 70.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,200K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 22.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,728K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 82.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 10.03% over the last quarter.

