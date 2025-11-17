Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Price Target Increased by 12.24% to 54.26

The average one-year price target for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) has been revised to $54.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.24% from the prior estimate of $48.35 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.90% from the latest reported closing price of $47.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmus Filtration Technologies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATMU is 0.25%, an increase of 8.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 102,601K shares. The put/call ratio of ATMU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 6,522K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,449K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 26.12% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,081K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,108K shares , representing an increase of 48.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,037K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 73.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,670K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,374K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATMU by 39.92% over the last quarter.

