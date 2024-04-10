Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) closed at $32.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial filtration product company had gained 27.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Atmus Filtration Technologies in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.23 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, signifying shifts of -3.46% and +1.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Atmus Filtration Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.94% higher. Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Atmus Filtration Technologies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.85.

We can additionally observe that ATMU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Pollution Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.09.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

