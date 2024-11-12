News & Insights

Atmus Filtration price target raised to $48 from $42 at Baird

November 12, 2024 — 07:01 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Atmus Filtration (ATMU) to $48 from $42 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said the company again bested 3Q forecasts. The 4Q outlook matched expectations, which Baird views as a good outcome given both its Aftermarket and First Fit markets are in synchronized downturn, atypical versus history, masked somewhat by the company outpacing its Aftermarket end markets.

