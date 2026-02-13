Atmus Filtration Expects Annual Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 3% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.(ATMU), a maker of filtration products, on Friday initiated guidance for the full year.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $3 per share, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5% to 20.5%, on revenue of $1.945 billion to $2.015 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Atmus Filtration has posted adjusted income of $2.73, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, on revenue of $1.764 billion.

ATMU was up by 3.37% at $64.19 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.